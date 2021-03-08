On the couch with Cape Town based design company Ideso which won Gold at the International Design Awards.

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 14:50
Music with Indigo Stella
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Indigo Stella
Today at 15:10
Blade Nzimande briefing on the funding decisions for 2021 new prospective students in the post school education and training sector
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter at ...
Today at 15:16
Tribute to CEO Peter Matlare
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dan Moyane - Veteran broadcaster at ....
Today at 15:20
Zero Dropout Campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Merle Mansfield
Today at 15:20
EWN: Brian Molefe to testify about his tenure at Transnet
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:40
Eskom and procurement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter du Toit - Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24
Today at 15:40
International Women's Day: Women dealing with mental health issues as a result of the pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Andrea Rademeyer
Today at 15:50
SA property price surprise
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hayley Ivins Downes, Head of Sales
Today at 16:05
Prisoner conjugal visits denied
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Lukas Muntingh, Project Coordinator at the Africa Criminal Justice Reform Centre at the University of the Western Cape
Today at 16:10
City responds to Fire Engine shortage matter
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mlimandlela Ndamase
Today at 16:20
ANC and votes for Public Protector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 16:20
Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview: why British media coverage could backfire
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Steven Barnett Professor of Communications Westminster School of Media and Communication
Today at 16:40
Where Judge Hlophe erred in the Bongo acquittal
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Judge Johan Kriegler - Former Justice Of The Constitu at Freedom Under Law
Today at 16:50
International Women’s Day: let's mobilise to empower women as agents of change
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Irene Charnley, Founder and Deputy Chairman of Smile Telecoms
Today at 16:55
Update on recapture of escaped crocodiles
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Petro van Rhyn
Today at 17:05
Harry and Meghan's Opray interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Fitzwilliams
Today at 17:10
Tertiary registration period extended by two weeks
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gwebs Qonde
Today at 17:20
Bushiri case postponed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Mababa, Malawian based journalist
Today at 17:20
George Floyd killing: Minneapolis on edge again as historic trial set to begin
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
simon marks
Today at 17:45
Book: Gamebirds of Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Rob Little - Manager Of The Centre Of Excellence at The Percy Fitzpatrick Institute Of African Ornithology At Uct
Today at 17:46
9th annual Proudly South African Buy Local Summit & Expo
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Eustace Mashimbye - CEO at Proudly South African
Today at 18:12
Massmart lost R6.1bn in sales and holds onto dividend again
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mitch Slape - CEO at Massmart
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Health of the ZAR: local currency weakens as profit-taking weighs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Cairns - Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 18:49
The power of future-thinking for your business in a radically changed world
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dion Chang - Founder at Flux Trends
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature : No Rules Rules, by Read Hastings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
Other People’s Money - Mbhazima Shilowa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng, Trade Unionist and Leader of COPE
