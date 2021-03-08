Legal Talk: The state of agrichemicals in SA and their impact on human rights

Guest: Angela Andrews | Environmental Lawyer
Indigo Stella is a Johannesburg-based rapper, singer, and producer who aims to be one of the leading female African artists to take African hip-hop music to the world.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chantal Lascaris | Cookbook writer. Her latest is 'All Sorts of Tapas'LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tessa Purdon is the Head of Content at Food24 and Eat OutLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Marc Ruwiel | Founding Owner & Head Designer at IdesoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Helping us with suggestions are:
CapeTalk producers Stephan Lombard and Rafiq Wagiet
Deputy Editor at TVPlus magazine Craig Falck
Guest: Dr. Wayne May | Endocrinologist at Life Kingsbury HospitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
It’s a memoir called “All the Young Men”, and it’s the story of how a young woman living in Little Rock, Arkansas in the mid-1980s, found herself thrust into the heart of the rising AIDS pandemic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Zia Hendricks is a young woman that looks destined to conquer the world of surfing.LISTEN TO PODCAST