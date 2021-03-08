Music with Indigo Stella

Today at 18:08 Spectrum auction delayed. AGAIN The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral

Today at 18:12 Massmart lost R6.1bn in sales and holds onto dividend again The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mitch Slape - CEO at Massmart

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 Health of the ZAR: local currency weakens as profit-taking weighs The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

John Cairns - Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank

Today at 18:49 The power of future-thinking for your business in a radically changed world The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dion Chang - Founder at Flux Trends

Today at 19:19 Business Book feature : No Rules Rules, by Read Hastings The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

