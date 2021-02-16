Family Matters: Drink Spiking [Drinkerbell]

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
Are more and more companies considering a 4 Day work - week ?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Barnes - Author of The 4 Day Week
Today at 15:50
UWC clears all students for registration
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gasant Abarder
Today at 15:50
Landmark ruling: Domestic workers can now claim injuries incurred on the job!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Myrtle Witbooi - General secretary of the South African Domestic Service and Allied Workers Union
Today at 16:10
Gauteng Transport MEC meets with e-hailing drivers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport
Today at 16:10
Whats the latest regarding the Wits fees protest action?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nondumiso Lethuso - Wits Student Journalist
Today at 16:20
Gazette confirms that domestic workers are now covered under the act for illness or injury contracted at work
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Vuyo Mafata - Chief Financial Officer at Unemployment Insurance Fund
Today at 16:20
Transnet-related evidence from former Transnet CFO, Anoj Singh, presented to Zondo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 16:33
What's Trending with Colin Cullis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:40
[FEATURE] #PromisesPromises- Rustenburg Rapid bus system
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Obed Moleele, Acting - Director Roads and Transport in Rusternburg
Today at 16:55
Open for Calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
"Something inside me broke today..." Dr Jean-Paul Solomon in conversation with Koketso Sachane.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jean-Paul Solomon - Sociology lecturer at NWU
Today at 17:10
Why is local procurement is low
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Tebogo Makube, DTIC industrial procurement chief director
Today at 17:20
Higher Education Update on Funding
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:20
Eish-kom and the weekend ahead.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom
Today at 17:46
Goodluck release new single! Second single off acoustic album ‘Up Close’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jules Goodluck
Today at 18:09
Standard Bank annual earnings fall by 43% and declares a 76% lower divided than last year
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sim Tshabalala - CEO at Standard Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
AirBnB partners with SA Tourism, SnapScan to help recovery of small local businesses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Velma Corcoran - Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa
Today at 18:40
Sanlam reported a 24% rise in full-year profit
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Hanratty - CEO at Sanlam
Today at 18:53
ZOOM: Side Hustle - Where do you find a side hustle idea?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:08
Levingers Dry Cleaners navigating the global pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Yadhir Mooloo - CEO of Levingers Dry Cleaners
Today at 19:18
Zoom: Small Business Focus - Growing your business to so it can carry the heavier loads of complexity
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Family Matters: Drink Spiking [Drinkerbell]

Family Matters: Drink Spiking [Drinkerbell]

16 February 2021 2:54 PM

Guests
Dr. Darren Green | Our resident Health and Wellness Consultant
Peach | Started the initiative Drinkerbell, to raise awareness of the issue of drink spiking and invented a potentially life-saving product. 


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Zip Zap Circus auction fundraiser - 3 days left to bid!

11 March 2021 3:25 PM

Guest: Zip Zap Chairperson | Victoria Engelhorn-Nel 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Style & Design with Bianca Resnekov

11 March 2021 2:53 PM

Donating antique clothing
Trends seen at Golden Globes
Makers Landing & V & A Waterfront
Eco-Laundry run by the homeless

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Home and Garden: Edible gardening

11 March 2021 2:11 PM

Guest: Tracey Cole | From Village Gardens Landscaping and Edible Gardens

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: Cape Town City Ballet back on stage!

11 March 2021 1:44 PM

Guest: Debbie  Turner | CEO at Cape Town City Ballet

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk: Discount culture

10 March 2021 3:41 PM

Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: Kia Picanto X-lIne

10 March 2021 2:22 PM

Guest: Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: A family's decision to donate their son's organs

10 March 2021 1:40 PM

Guest: Cathy Bewsher lost her son Nathan, who would have turned 14 earlier this week.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with EMERGER

9 March 2021 3:18 PM

Alt-pop duo EMERGER is back with a new release, the second single in a series of new offerings as a teaser ahead of a full-length album set to be released later in 2021.
We caught up with the duo, made up of  Emma de Goede and Gerry Matthee.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Service dining rooms appeal

9 March 2021 3:11 PM

Guest: Karen  Caine | Operations manager  at Service Dining Rooms

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: Prioritising Date Nights with your partner

9 March 2021 2:54 PM

Guest: Sihle Masukela | A lawyer and philanthropist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

