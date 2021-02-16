Family Matters: Drink Spiking [Drinkerbell]

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:40
Are more and more companies considering a 4 Day work - week ?
Guests
Andrew Barnes - Author of The 4 Day Week
125
Today at 15:50
UWC clears all students for registration
Guests
Gasant Abarder
Today at 15:50
Landmark ruling: Domestic workers can now claim injuries incurred on the job!
Guests
Myrtle Witbooi - General secretary of the South African Domestic Service and Allied Workers Union
Today at 16:10
Gauteng Transport MEC meets with e-hailing drivers
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport
Today at 16:10
Whats the latest regarding the Wits fees protest action?
Guests
Nondumiso Lethuso - Wits Student Journalist
Today at 16:20
Gazette confirms that domestic workers are now covered under the act for illness or injury contracted at work
Guests
Vuyo Mafata - Chief Financial Officer at Unemployment Insurance Fund
Today at 16:20
Transnet-related evidence from former Transnet CFO, Anoj Singh, presented to Zondo
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 16:33
What's Trending with Colin Cullis
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:40
[FEATURE] #PromisesPromises- Rustenburg Rapid bus system
Guests
Obed Moleele, Acting - Director Roads and Transport in Rusternburg
Today at 16:55
Open for Calls
Today at 17:05
"Something inside me broke today..." Dr Jean-Paul Solomon in conversation with Koketso Sachane.
Guests
Jean-Paul Solomon - Sociology lecturer at NWU
Today at 17:10
Why is local procurement is low
Guests
Dr Tebogo Makube, DTIC industrial procurement chief director
Today at 17:20
Higher Education Update on Funding
Today at 17:20
Eish-kom and the weekend ahead.
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom
Today at 17:46
Goodluck release new single! Second single off acoustic album ‘Up Close’
Guests
Jules Goodluck
Today at 18:09
Standard Bank annual earnings fall by 43% and declares a 76% lower divided than last year
Guests
Sim Tshabalala - CEO at Standard Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
AirBnB partners with SA Tourism, SnapScan to help recovery of small local businesses
Guests
Velma Corcoran - Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa
Today at 18:40
Sanlam reported a 24% rise in full-year profit
Guests
Paul Hanratty - CEO at Sanlam
Today at 18:53
ZOOM: Side Hustle - Where do you find a side hustle idea?
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:08
Levingers Dry Cleaners navigating the global pandemic
Guests
Yadhir Mooloo - CEO of Levingers Dry Cleaners
Today at 19:18
Zoom: Small Business Focus - Growing your business to so it can carry the heavier loads of complexity
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
