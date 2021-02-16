Family Matters: Drink Spiking [Drinkerbell]

Today at 15:40 Are more and more companies considering a 4 Day work - week ? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Andrew Barnes - Author of The 4 Day Week

Today at 15:50 UWC clears all students for registration Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Gasant Abarder

Today at 15:50 Landmark ruling: Domestic workers can now claim injuries incurred on the job! Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Myrtle Witbooi - General secretary of the South African Domestic Service and Allied Workers Union

Today at 16:10 Gauteng Transport MEC meets with e-hailing drivers Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport

Today at 16:10 Whats the latest regarding the Wits fees protest action? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Nondumiso Lethuso - Wits Student Journalist

Today at 16:20 Gazette confirms that domestic workers are now covered under the act for illness or injury contracted at work Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Vuyo Mafata - Chief Financial Officer at Unemployment Insurance Fund

Today at 16:20 Transnet-related evidence from former Transnet CFO, Anoj Singh, presented to Zondo Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN

Today at 16:33 What's Trending with Colin Cullis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 16:40 [FEATURE] #PromisesPromises- Rustenburg Rapid bus system Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Obed Moleele, Acting - Director Roads and Transport in Rusternburg

Today at 16:55 Open for Calls Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:05 "Something inside me broke today..." Dr Jean-Paul Solomon in conversation with Koketso Sachane. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Jean-Paul Solomon - Sociology lecturer at NWU

Today at 17:10 Why is local procurement is low Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Dr Tebogo Makube, DTIC industrial procurement chief director

Today at 17:20 Higher Education Update on Funding Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 17:20 Eish-kom and the weekend ahead. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom

Today at 17:46 Goodluck release new single! Second single off acoustic album ‘Up Close’ Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Jules Goodluck

Today at 18:09 Standard Bank annual earnings fall by 43% and declares a 76% lower divided than last year The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Sim Tshabalala - CEO at Standard Bank

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 18:39 AirBnB partners with SA Tourism, SnapScan to help recovery of small local businesses The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Velma Corcoran - Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa

Today at 18:40 Sanlam reported a 24% rise in full-year profit The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Paul Hanratty - CEO at Sanlam

Today at 18:53 ZOOM: Side Hustle - Where do you find a side hustle idea? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....

Today at 19:08 Levingers Dry Cleaners navigating the global pandemic The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Yadhir Mooloo - CEO of Levingers Dry Cleaners

Today at 19:18 Zoom: Small Business Focus - Growing your business to so it can carry the heavier loads of complexity The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

