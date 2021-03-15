On the couch: Klein JAN to open this month

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:45
In conversation with Duane Vermeulen - winner of the Annual Brightrock Players Choice Awards
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duane Vermeulen - Rugby player
Today at 18:08
Eskom to continue with maintenance despite heightened risk of load-shedding
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Philliph Dukash - Head of Generation at Eskom
Today at 18:12
Absa defers annual dividend, profits drop 51%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Mminele - CEO at Absa Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Stadio reports 10% growth in student numbers and revenue jumped by 14% to R933 million.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Vorster - CEO at Stadio
Today at 18:49
Yuppiechef to be powered by Mr. Price
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Byron Lotter - Portfolio Manager at Vestact
Today at 19:08
Sun International's income from continuing operations declining by 49% to R6.1 billion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 19:19
Zoom Business Book feature ; Billions at play by NJ Ayuk
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
NJ Ayuk - Chairman at African Energy Chamber
Today at 19:33
Zoom Other People's Money ; Sisa Ntshona, sa tourism ceo
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sisa Ntshona - CEO at SA Tourism
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
'Mogoeng's legacy marred by controversial comments towards end of his tenure' Some experts have warned that recent public comments by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng have the potential to undermine his legacy. 15 March 2021 2:01 PM
Latest kangaroo court due to Delft population explosion and a community fed up? Delft CPF's Pastor Charles George says there are thousands of new shacks, houses, malls, and clinics, yet only one police station. 15 March 2021 1:31 PM
Alarm bells raised over hake 'eco-label' recertification 'A number of endangered sharks and rays live in the footprint of the trawl fishery,' explain Dr Jean Harris of Wildoceans. 15 March 2021 12:08 PM
View all Local
'SAPS gun permit system turned off due to non-payment of service provider' SA Arms and Ammo Dealers Association's Martin Hood says it is a very large crisis in the management of firearms in South Africa. 15 March 2021 2:25 PM
Pauli van Wyk: Alleged ringleaders of VBS looting caught The investigative journalist says businesspeople, chartered accountants, and lawyers, worked in a concerted effort to loot bank. 15 March 2021 10:58 AM
'Letting students register with no payment is putting patch over festering sore' Education expert Prof Jonathan Jansen says a major rethinking of the national budget is needed to address this systemic problem. 15 March 2021 8:32 AM
View all Politics
Eastern Cape factory set to produce vaccines for Johnson & Johnson Aspen says plans to produce the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at its Eastern Cape facility are on track. 15 March 2021 12:33 PM
South Africa needs additional measures to root out fake PCR tests - Airlink CEO Airlink CEO Rodger Foster says fake PCR tests for Covid-19 are having a damaging effect on travel to and from South Africa. 12 March 2021 8:43 AM
Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 11 March 2021 8:52 PM
View all Business
'It's another world' - KLEIN JAN restaurant shows off vast Kalahari landscape Mzansi's first-ever Michelin-starred chef is preparing to open the doors of his new restaurant in the Kalahari Desert. 15 March 2021 4:14 PM
Biodegradable cigarette butts are eco-friendly, right? Not so, says SU study Stellenbosch University students have determined that 'biodegradable' stompies are also potentially toxic for the environment. 12 March 2021 6:04 PM
Book Bonanza: Help Exclusive Books choose NGOs for book donations and win! Exclusive's has launched the #Give70for70 campaign as part of its 70th anniversary celebrations. Find out how you can take part. 12 March 2021 3:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Incredible 'one-take' drone shot of bowling alley goes viral This footage was filmed in one take with no CGI and even renowned movie makers are impressed. 15 March 2021 10:17 AM
SA arts industry mourns loss of actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala Tributes have been pouring in on social media for actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala. 14 March 2021 10:20 AM
Master KG has legitimate right to bill brands for commercial use of 'Jerusalema' A trademark attorney says Master KG and Warner Music are legally entitled to demand licence fees for the commercial use of the vir... 9 March 2021 11:47 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Incredible 'one-take' drone shot of bowling alley goes viral This footage was filmed in one take with no CGI and even renowned movie makers are impressed. 15 March 2021 10:17 AM
Biodegradable cigarette butts are eco-friendly, right? Not so, says SU study Stellenbosch University students have determined that 'biodegradable' stompies are also potentially toxic for the environment. 12 March 2021 6:04 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
View all World
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
View all Africa
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
View all Opinion

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
On the couch: Klein JAN to open this month

On the couch: Klein JAN to open this month

15 March 2021 1:40 PM

Guest: Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen | South Africa's first Michelin starred chef 


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Exclusive Books giveaway moment

15 March 2021 3:33 PM

In celebration of their 70th birthday year, the bookselling group is running the #Give70for70 campaign, inviting readers to nominate beneficiaries like schools, ECD centres, care homes and NGOs who could do with some fresh reading material.  You've got until the end of this month to submit your nomination, either by filling out the nomination form at your local branch or by doing so on the Exclusive Books website. 

Music with Jodi Jantjies

15 March 2021 3:27 PM
Legal Talk: Marlon Shevelew tackles questions around evictions and other rental property issues

15 March 2021 2:51 PM

Guest: Marlon Shevelew | Specialist Rental property attorney and Director of Marlon Shevelew and Associates Incorporated.  

Food 2: The Manor's Journey of SA Flavours dinner series

15 March 2021 2:04 PM

Guest: Chef Jerry Kennedy 

Food 1: Restaurant News with Eat Out

15 March 2021 1:54 PM

Guest: Katy Rose | Social media and Digital content specialist at Eat Out and Food24

Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies and the latest from the TV world

12 March 2021 4:04 PM

Guests
Cape Talk producer Stephan Lombard
EWN Entertainment reporter Chanel September
Deputy Editor of  TVPlus magazine Craig Falck

Health & Wellness: Hydrotherapy

12 March 2021 2:54 PM

Guest: Tayla Ross | Registered Biokineticist who consults Brandon Foundation

UCT students protests

12 March 2021 2:45 PM

EWN reporter with an update on what's been happening at UCT today.

Events Diary

12 March 2021 2:24 PM

Pippa highlights a few events in the Mother City this weekend.

Trending

Why thousands of learners still unplaced in W Cape - WCED

WC health authorities concerned that Easter and Ramadan could be spreader events

Local

UCT scraps policy blocking students with 2020 debt from registration

Local

EWN Highlights

DA cancels Limpopo congress five days before event

15 March 2021 5:19 PM

Nongoma municipality taking all precautions ahead of King Zwelithini's burial

15 March 2021 4:51 PM

Eskom's De Ruyter to fully cooperate with racism probe against him

15 March 2021 3:47 PM

