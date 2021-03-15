Exclusive Books giveaway moment

In celebration of their 70th birthday year, the bookselling group is running the #Give70for70 campaign, inviting readers to nominate beneficiaries like schools, ECD centres, care homes and NGOs who could do with some fresh reading material. You’ve got until the end of this month to submit your nomination, either by filling out the nomination form at your local branch or by doing so on the Exclusive Books website.
Guest: Marlon Shevelew | Specialist Rental property attorney and Director of Marlon Shevelew and Associates Incorporated.
Guest: Chef Jerry Kennedy
Guest: Katy Rose | Social media and Digital content specialist at Eat Out and Food24
Guest: Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen | South Africa's first Michelin starred chef
Guests
Cape Talk producer Stephan Lombard
EWN Entertainment reporter Chanel September
Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine Craig Falck
Guest: Tayla Ross | Registered Biokineticist who consults Brandon Foundation
EWN reporter with an update on what's been happening at UCT today.
Pippa highlights a few events in the Mother City this weekend.