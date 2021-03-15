Exclusive Books giveaway moment

In celebration of their 70th birthday year, the bookselling group is running the #Give70for70 campaign, inviting readers to nominate beneficiaries like schools, ECD centres, care homes and NGOs who could do with some fresh reading material. You’ve got until the end of this month to submit your nomination, either by filling out the nomination form at your local branch or by doing so on the Exclusive Books website.