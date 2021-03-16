On the couch with Zubeida Jaffer

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows - Open Line
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - Everything you need to know about Wine
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Spencer Fondaumiere
Tinashe Nyamdoka
Today at 14:50
Music with Fintry
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Julie Blundell
Today at 15:10
EWN: Zulu King Remembered
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Today at 15:16
EWN: Anoj Singh back at state capture commission
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:20
#R10GoesALongWay Campaign has raised R1Million for student fees
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lasizwe, Social media sensation
Today at 15:50
[Property Feature] Top SA wildlife estate attracting buyers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Janus van der Merwe
Today at 16:20
Illicit fuel trading could get garage owners 10 years in jail
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Reggie Sibiya, Fuel Retail Associatio, CEO
Today at 16:50
Zain Killian bail hearing
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 17:10
Experts at odds on whether the AstraZeneca vaccine should be used in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor Shabir Madhi, Executive Director of the Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research and the leader of the Oxford Vaccine trial
Today at 18:13
[pitched] Fed patience calms yields for now, but market feels like 'coiled spring'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle Fund
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks Community leader Petros Majola says the boy was lowered by ropes down to the human faeces in the toilet to find the phone. 18 March 2021 1:46 PM
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum "The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust. 18 March 2021 1:28 PM
Unregistered students get free data, food support – Stellenbosch University SRC Lester Kiewit interviews Viwe Kobokana, spokesperson for the Stellenbosch University Student Representative Council. 18 March 2021 12:24 PM
Why N2 Baden Powell traffic lights still not working after nearly 6 months? Transport Mayco Member Felicity Purchase says CoCT is hoping to have an agreement in place to take over the repairs from Sanral. 18 March 2021 9:49 AM
E Cape Ed Dept slams principal accused of forcing 11-year-old into pit toilet E Cape Ed Dept responds to an 'inhumane' video showing an 11-year-old school pupil forced to retrieve a cellphone from a pit latri... 17 March 2021 1:41 PM
Missing R200m from TMNP is historic irregular spending not current - SANParks SANParks executives say only a small portion of that R200 million total is actual irregular expenditure for the 2019/2020 period. 17 March 2021 1:06 PM
'Amateur' (quotation marks because there's money being made) porn is booming Refilwe Moloto interviews Dominic Ford, CEO at JustForFans, a porn site where anybody can upload content and get paid. 18 March 2021 9:10 AM
Curro schools grew their intake to 60k in 2020, now boast 66k pupils The private school group reported a revenue increase of 5% in 2020. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Andries Greyling. 17 March 2021 8:26 PM
Nedbank the latest major bank to defer dividend as profits plummet Nedbank reported a drop of almost 57% in headline profit for 2020. The Money Show interviews CEO Mike Brown. 17 March 2021 7:51 PM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty' "Jaguar Land Rover is committed to an electric future. All Jaguar vehicles will be electric by 2025," says Jaguar Land Rover SA. 17 March 2021 3:08 PM
Psychedelic drugs: 'It's like therapy on steroids' They are not addictive or toxic and show much promise in treating depression and other mental health issues, says Leonie Joubert. 17 March 2021 1:40 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum "The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust. 18 March 2021 1:28 PM
'Amateur' (quotation marks because there's money being made) porn is booming Refilwe Moloto interviews Dominic Ford, CEO at JustForFans, a porn site where anybody can upload content and get paid. 18 March 2021 9:10 AM
Fugard closure: 'Theatre is a very expensive business and it needs support' The former artistic director of The Fugard says the theatre industry can't survive without support from audiences, the government,... 17 March 2021 5:05 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
'Can YOU help Meghan and Harry pay off their R218 million home loan?' "Were two million supporters to donate just $5 each, the goal is met, and the loan can be paid off," said Anastasia Hanson. 17 March 2021 10:03 AM
God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages The Vatican called gay sex "intrinsically disordered" in a note explaining why same-sex unions are "not part of God's plan". 16 March 2021 11:08 AM
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty' "Jaguar Land Rover is committed to an electric future. All Jaguar vehicles will be electric by 2025," says Jaguar Land Rover SA. 17 March 2021 3:08 PM
Psychedelic drugs: 'It's like therapy on steroids' They are not addictive or toxic and show much promise in treating depression and other mental health issues, says Leonie Joubert. 17 March 2021 1:40 PM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
On the couch with Zubeida Jaffer

On the couch with Zubeida Jaffer

16 March 2021 1:45 PM

Guest: Award-winning journalist Zubeida Jaffer 


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

On the couch with marathon swimmer Carina Bruwer

18 March 2021 1:52 PM

Guest: Carina Bruwer | Acclaimed open water marathon swimmer 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk: Dealing with returns

17 March 2021 3:28 PM

Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: Reviewing Toyota Urban Cruiser

17 March 2021 2:17 PM

Guests
Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena
Janico Dannhauser | Product pricing manager at Jaguar/ Landrover SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Exclusive Books giveaway

17 March 2021 2:07 PM

Today's winner, Gayle,  nominated Victory Kids preschool in Fish Hoek.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch with two businesses that started in the pandemic

17 March 2021 1:52 PM

Guests
Zama Ngwenya - Started Zama's Choice Spice


Tess Faber | An independent travel agent, and the founder of Travel Bug

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Celebrating the nomination of My Octopus Teacher at the Oscars

16 March 2021 3:21 PM

Guest: Pippa Ehrlich | One of the directors of My Octopus Teacher

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Luna Paige

16 March 2021 3:08 PM

We caught up with songstress Luna Paige to chat about everything she's been up to in terms of writing new music. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: The Unicorn Baby

16 March 2021 2:48 PM

Guest: Roxanne Atkinson | An occupational therapist who has drawn on both personal and professional experience to write a book called “The Unicorn Baby – Debunking 10 Myths of Modern Parenting”.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Exclusive Books giveaway moment

16 March 2021 2:22 PM

Today's winner Mary-Jean nominated Parkwood Primary in Parkwood Estate.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel: Walking Safaris

16 March 2021 2:06 PM

Guest: Dennis Costello | Co-author of Walking Safaris

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[UPDATE] Eskom pushes load shedding back up to Stage 2

Local

Why N2 Baden Powell traffic lights still not working after nearly 6 months?

Local Politics

'Amateur' (quotation marks because there’s money being made) porn is booming

Business Lifestyle Entertainment

[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health

Lifestyle Opinion

EWN Highlights

Zane Kilian denied bail in Charl Kinnear murder case

18 March 2021 1:46 PM

Signh: I attending Eskom-McKinsey meetings before working for power utility

18 March 2021 1:39 PM

President Ramaphosa’s eulogy to King Zwelithini: A huge tree has fallen

18 March 2021 1:25 PM

