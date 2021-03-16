Celebrating the nomination of My Octopus Teacher at the Oscars

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:46
Tony Leon about his new book Future Tense
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tony Leon - Executive Chairman at Resolve Communications
Today at 18:13
Shoprite grows market share and eases push for Africa expansion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Engelbrecht - CEO at Shoprite
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Energy regulator delaying licensing of solar panels
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charl Gous - CEO at ACES Africa
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus - Top trades in Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lourens Harmse - Head of Africa Trading at RMB
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
JUST IN: Eskom will shift to Stage 1 load shedding from Wednesday until Saturday Eskom has announced that load shedding will be reduced to Stage 1 from 5am on Wednesday and continue until 5am on Saturday. 16 March 2021 5:27 PM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 16 March 2021 5:26 PM
Eskom flags 'alarmist report' claiming that load shedding will last 5 more years Eskom says there have been a number of misleading news articles making "serious and regrettable mistakes" in their reporting on th... 16 March 2021 5:19 PM
'ANC split along factional lines on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane' The ANC, in two minds, is meeting urgently. Lester Kiewit interviews Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze. 16 March 2021 1:00 PM
Gun linked to Kinnear murder undergoing ballistics testing - Bishop Lavis CPF Graham Lindhorst of the Bishop Lavis CPF says the police need to speed up the investigation and make more arrests. 16 March 2021 12:59 PM
'SAPS gun permit system turned off due to non-payment of service provider' SA Arms and Ammo Dealers Association's Martin Hood says it is a very large crisis in the management of firearms in South Africa. 15 March 2021 2:25 PM
'South Africa must consider special visas to attract skilled foreigners' "We must retain South Africans and attract engineers, techies, healthcare pros and C-suite execs from abroad," says Marisa Jacobs. 16 March 2021 2:39 PM
Pick n Pay to cap profit it makes on garlic and ginger Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Kobus Laubscher, an agricultural economist at Agility Agri. 16 March 2021 1:37 PM
'South Africa has the cheapest beer in the world' There is no country where beer costs less than right here in South Africa, according to research by Expensivity. 16 March 2021 10:19 AM
'It's another world' - KLEIN JAN restaurant shows off vast Kalahari landscape Mzansi's first-ever Michelin-starred chef is preparing to open the doors of his new restaurant in the Kalahari Desert. 15 March 2021 4:14 PM
Biodegradable cigarette butts are eco-friendly, right? Not so, says SU study Stellenbosch University students have determined that 'biodegradable' stompies are also potentially toxic for the environment. 12 March 2021 6:04 PM
Book Bonanza: Help Exclusive Books choose NGOs for book donations and win! Exclusive's has launched the #Give70for70 campaign as part of its 70th anniversary celebrations. Find out how you can take part. 12 March 2021 3:37 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
SA doccie 'My Octopus Teacher' makes final cut for Oscars and scores Bafta nom South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has made it to the final list of nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards. 16 March 2021 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Incredible 'one-take' drone shot of bowling alley goes viral This footage was filmed in one take with no CGI and even renowned movie makers are impressed. 15 March 2021 10:17 AM
SA arts industry mourns loss of actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala Tributes have been pouring in on social media for actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala. 14 March 2021 10:20 AM
God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages The Vatican called gay sex "intrinsically disordered" in a note explaining why same-sex unions are "not part of God’s plan". 16 March 2021 11:08 AM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Causal link between AstraZeneca jab and blood clots unlikely, says top advisor One of SA's top advisors on Covid-19 vaccines says it's unlikely that there's a causal link between the AstraZeneca shot and blood... 15 March 2021 6:46 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'South Africa must consider special visas to attract skilled foreigners' "We must retain South Africans and attract engineers, techies, healthcare pros and C-suite execs from abroad," says Marisa Jacobs. 16 March 2021 2:39 PM
Pick n Pay to cap profit it makes on garlic and ginger Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Kobus Laubscher, an agricultural economist at Agility Agri. 16 March 2021 1:37 PM
God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages The Vatican called gay sex "intrinsically disordered" in a note explaining why same-sex unions are "not part of God’s plan". 16 March 2021 11:08 AM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Celebrating the nomination of My Octopus Teacher at the Oscars

Celebrating the nomination of My Octopus Teacher at the Oscars

16 March 2021 3:21 PM

Guest: Pippa Ehrlich | One of the directors of My Octopus Teacher


Music with Luna Paige

16 March 2021 3:08 PM

We caught up with songstress Luna Paige to chat about everything she's been up to in terms of writing new music. 

Family Matters: The Unicorn Baby

16 March 2021 2:48 PM

Guest: Roxanne Atkinson | An occupational therapist who has drawn on both personal and professional experience to write a book called “The Unicorn Baby – Debunking 10 Myths of Modern Parenting”.  

Exclusive Books giveaway moment

16 March 2021 2:22 PM

Today's winner Mary-Jean nominated Parkwood Primary in Parkwood Estate.

Travel: Walking Safaris

16 March 2021 2:06 PM

Guest: Dennis Costello | Co-author of Walking Safaris

On the couch with Zubeida Jaffer

16 March 2021 1:45 PM

Guest: Award-winning journalist Zubeida Jaffer 

Exclusive Books giveaway moment

15 March 2021 3:33 PM

In celebration of their 70th birthday year, the bookselling group is running the #Give70for70 campaign, inviting readers to nominate beneficiaries like schools, ECD centres, care homes and NGOs who could do with some fresh reading material.  You’ve got until the end of this month to submit your nomination, either by filling out the nomination form at your local branch or by doing so on the Exclusive Books website. 

Music with Jodi Jantjies

15 March 2021 3:27 PM
Legal Talk: Marlon Shevelew tackles questions around evictions and other rental property issues

15 March 2021 2:51 PM

Guest: Marlon Shevelew | Specialist Rental property attorney and Director of Marlon Shevelew and Associates Incorporated.  

Food 2: The Manor’s Journey of SA Flavours dinner series

15 March 2021 2:04 PM

Guest: Chef Jerry Kennedy 

JUST IN: Eskom will shift to Stage 1 load shedding from Wednesday until Saturday

Local

75% spike in attacks on Cape Town cyclists - WP Cycling Association

Local

Fears of fraud as some frontliners told they're 'already registered' for vaccine

Local

Modise reveals request to suspend Parly debate on inquiry into Mkhwebane
16 March 2021 5:24 PM

16 March 2021 5:24 PM

Pfizer vaccine ready for distribution as SAHPRA approves emergency use
16 March 2021 5:01 PM

16 March 2021 5:01 PM

Daniels: Koko took special interest in settling penalties imposed on Optimum
16 March 2021 4:56 PM

16 March 2021 4:56 PM

