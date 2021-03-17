On the couch with two businesses that started in the pandemic

Guests
Zama Ngwenya - Started Zama's Choice Spice
Tess Faber | An independent travel agent, and the founder of Travel Bug
Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy KnowlerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena
Janico Dannhauser | Product pricing manager at Jaguar/ Landrover SA
Today's winner, Gayle, nominated Victory Kids preschool in Fish Hoek.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Pippa Ehrlich | One of the directors of My Octopus TeacherLISTEN TO PODCAST
We caught up with songstress Luna Paige to chat about everything she's been up to in terms of writing new music.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Roxanne Atkinson | An occupational therapist who has drawn on both personal and professional experience to write a book called “The Unicorn Baby – Debunking 10 Myths of Modern Parenting”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Today's winner Mary-Jean nominated Parkwood Primary in Parkwood Estate.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dennis Costello | Co-author of Walking SafarisLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Award-winning journalist Zubeida JafferLISTEN TO PODCAST