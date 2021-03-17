On the couch with two businesses that started in the pandemic

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:48
SA’s biggest private school group, Curro gets hit by an increase in writedowns of underperforming schools and bad debts
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andries Greyling - CEO at Curro Holdings
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - A big trend in City developments - micro apartments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Consumer Ninja - loyal customer of Tracker
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter, Ndabezinhle Mkhize chairman of IG Markets SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ndabezinhle (Ndabe) Mkhize - Chairman at IG Markets SA
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the option says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
Artists and theatre lovers 'devastated' as The Fugard Theatre takes a final bow After a year of Covid-19 closure, the Fugard Theatre in Cape Town has shut its doors permanently. 17 March 2021 3:15 PM
Healthcare worker vaccinations should be complete by end April - WC govt The Western Cape government says the Phase 1 healthcare worker vaccinations should be complete by the end of April, if all goes ac... 17 March 2021 2:30 PM
View all Local
E Cape Ed Dept slams principal accused of forcing 11-year-old into pit toilet E Cape Ed Dept responds to an 'inhumane' video showing an 11-year-old school pupil forced to retrieve a cellphone from a pit latri... 17 March 2021 1:41 PM
SANParks denies claims of missing money from Table Mountain National Park SANParks Managing Executive of Parks Property Mokoena says Kruger National Park is a R3 billion entity that provides 70% of fundin... 17 March 2021 1:06 PM
'Ramaphosa has power to suspend Mkhewbane amid inquiry - but he probably won't' President Cyril Ramaphosa could face a political and legal attack over a potential 'conflict of interest' if he suspends the Publi... 17 March 2021 1:04 PM
View all Politics
Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty' "All our products will be electric by 2025," says Jaguar Land Rover SA. "Most EV drivers won’t be impacted by load shedding." 17 March 2021 3:08 PM
SAA promised customer ticket refunds but seems to have backpedaled, says Asata Asata CEO Otto De Vries says R3 billion was approved for 'unflown ticket liability' in the business rescue plan - so where is it? 17 March 2021 9:18 AM
Western Cape govt allocates millions for 6 municipalities to move off Eskom grid The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews James-Brent Styan (Blackout: The Eskom Crisis) about the Western Cape's bold move. 16 March 2021 8:36 PM
View all Business
Psychedelic drugs: 'It’s like therapy on steroids' They are not addictive or toxic and show much promise in treating depression and other mental health issues, says Leonie Joubert. 17 March 2021 1:40 PM
Netflix considers crackdown on user password sharing Tech expert suggests password sharing impacts the streaming giant's subscriber numbers. 17 March 2021 12:39 PM
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
Fugard closure: 'Theatre is a very expensive business and it needs support' The former artistic director of The Fugard says the theatre industry can't survive without support from audiences, the government,... 17 March 2021 5:05 PM
Artists and theatre lovers 'devastated' as The Fugard Theatre takes a final bow After a year of Covid-19 closure, the Fugard Theatre in Cape Town has shut its doors permanently. 17 March 2021 3:15 PM
Netflix considers crackdown on user password sharing Tech expert suggests password sharing impacts the streaming giant's subscriber numbers. 17 March 2021 12:39 PM
View all Entertainment
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the option says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
'Can YOU help Meghan and Harry pay off their R218 million home loan?' "Were two million supporters to donate just $5 each, the goal is met, and the loan can be paid off," said Anastasia Hanson. 17 March 2021 10:03 AM
God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages The Vatican called gay sex "intrinsically disordered" in a note explaining why same-sex unions are "not part of God’s plan". 16 March 2021 11:08 AM
View all World
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
View all Africa
Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty' "All our products will be electric by 2025," says Jaguar Land Rover SA. "Most EV drivers won’t be impacted by load shedding." 17 March 2021 3:08 PM
Psychedelic drugs: 'It’s like therapy on steroids' They are not addictive or toxic and show much promise in treating depression and other mental health issues, says Leonie Joubert. 17 March 2021 1:40 PM
ANC, DA work together in Parly: 'Great moment for democracy in South Africa' Political machinations often hurt the country, but yesterday political ideology was put aside, says DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone. 17 March 2021 8:41 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
On the couch with two businesses that started in the pandemic

On the couch with two businesses that started in the pandemic

17 March 2021 1:52 PM

Guests
Zama Ngwenya - Started Zama's Choice Spice


Tess Faber | An independent travel agent, and the founder of Travel Bug


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Consumer Talk: Dealing with returns

17 March 2021 3:28 PM

Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: Reviewing Toyota Urban Cruiser

17 March 2021 2:17 PM

Guests
Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena
Janico Dannhauser | Product pricing manager at Jaguar/ Landrover SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Exclusive Books giveaway

17 March 2021 2:07 PM

Today's winner, Gayle,  nominated Victory Kids preschool in Fish Hoek.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Celebrating the nomination of My Octopus Teacher at the Oscars

16 March 2021 3:21 PM

Guest: Pippa Ehrlich | One of the directors of My Octopus Teacher

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Luna Paige

16 March 2021 3:08 PM

We caught up with songstress Luna Paige to chat about everything she's been up to in terms of writing new music. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: The Unicorn Baby

16 March 2021 2:48 PM

Guest: Roxanne Atkinson | An occupational therapist who has drawn on both personal and professional experience to write a book called “The Unicorn Baby – Debunking 10 Myths of Modern Parenting”.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Exclusive Books giveaway moment

16 March 2021 2:22 PM

Today's winner Mary-Jean nominated Parkwood Primary in Parkwood Estate.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel: Walking Safaris

16 March 2021 2:06 PM

Guest: Dennis Costello | Co-author of Walking Safaris

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch with Zubeida Jaffer

16 March 2021 1:45 PM

Guest: Award-winning journalist Zubeida Jaffer 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks'

Business Local World

Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Artists and theatre lovers 'devastated' as The Fugard Theatre takes a final bow

Entertainment Local

EWN Highlights

Zuma never gave reason for my axing from Cabinet - Dipuo Peters

17 March 2021 6:29 PM

Centuries of Zulu tradition come to light ahead of King Zwelithini's interment

17 March 2021 5:59 PM

We'll wait for SIU findings on tender allegations against Mkhize - Mabuza

17 March 2021 5:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA