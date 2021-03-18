Life Hack: Everything you need to know about Wine

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:39
Netflx continues to pour fund into SA's film industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Yolanda Ncokotwana - HOD: Industry Development at National Film and Video Foundation
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle Fund - Money. Risk vs Reward
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:08
Motsepe's ARC expands portfolio value despite tough 2020
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johan van der Merwe - Co-CEO at ARC Investments
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Stock market performance vs the economic performance in South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks Community leader Petros Majola says the boy was lowered by ropes down to the human faeces in the toilet to find the phone. 18 March 2021 1:46 PM
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum "The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust. 18 March 2021 1:28 PM
Unregistered students get free data, food support – Stellenbosch University SRC Lester Kiewit interviews Viwe Kobokana, spokesperson for the Stellenbosch University Student Representative Council. 18 March 2021 12:24 PM
Traffic lights out? City of Cape Town plans to take over repairs from SANRAL Transport Mayco Member Felicity Purchase says CoCT is hoping to have an agreement in place to take over the repairs from Sanral. 18 March 2021 9:49 AM
E Cape Ed Dept slams principal accused of forcing 11-year-old into pit toilet E Cape Ed Dept responds to an 'inhumane' video showing an 11-year-old school pupil forced to retrieve a cellphone from a pit latri... 17 March 2021 1:41 PM
Missing R200m from TMNP is historic irregular spending not current - SANParks SANParks executives say only a small portion of that R200 million total is actual irregular expenditure for the 2019/2020 period. 17 March 2021 1:06 PM
Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek… Airlink connects an Africa poised for recovery "We will be picking up other destinations in the subregion over time," promises Airlink CEO Rodger Foster. 18 March 2021 3:19 PM
'Amateur' (quotation marks because there’s money being made) porn is booming Refilwe Moloto interviews Dominic Ford, CEO at JustFor.Fans, a porn site where anybody can upload content and get paid. 18 March 2021 9:10 AM
Curro schools grew their intake to 60k in 2020, now boast 66k pupils The private school group reported a revenue increase of 5% in 2020. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Andries Greyling. 17 March 2021 8:26 PM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty' "Jaguar Land Rover is committed to an electric future. All Jaguar vehicles will be electric by 2025," says Jaguar Land Rover SA. 17 March 2021 3:08 PM
Psychedelic drugs: 'It’s like therapy on steroids' They are not addictive or toxic and show much promise in treating depression and other mental health issues, says Leonie Joubert. 17 March 2021 1:40 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
'Can YOU help Meghan and Harry pay off their R218 million home loan?' "Were two million supporters to donate just $5 each, the goal is met, and the loan can be paid off," said Anastasia Hanson. 17 March 2021 10:03 AM
God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages The Vatican called gay sex "intrinsically disordered" in a note explaining why same-sex unions are "not part of God’s plan". 16 March 2021 11:08 AM
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Life Hack: Everything you need to know about Wine

Life Hack: Everything you need to know about Wine

18 March 2021 2:53 PM

Guests: Spencer Fondaumiere and Tinashe Nyamdoka are both highly acclaimed sommeliers and founders of the digital platform called Somm on Call.


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Exclusive Books giveaway

18 March 2021 4:26 PM

Today's winner Margo Janse nominated Isabelo charity organisation.

Music with Fintry

18 March 2021 3:16 PM

Fintry, is a unique sibling band consisting of Caroline, Julie and Jonny Blundell together with the incredibly gifted violinist Rayelle Goodman who will be performing live this coming Sunday, for the first time in several months due to the lockdown. Julie Blundell joined Pippa to chat about their story.

Happy Home and Garden: Gardening with Cherise

18 March 2021 2:08 PM

Guest: Cherise Viljoen | Senior horticulturist at Kirstenbosch

On the couch with marathon swimmer Carina Bruwer

18 March 2021 1:52 PM

Guest: Carina Bruwer | Acclaimed open water marathon swimmer 

Consumer Talk: Dealing with returns

17 March 2021 3:28 PM

Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler

Car Talk: Reviewing Toyota Urban Cruiser

17 March 2021 2:17 PM

Guests
Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena
Janico Dannhauser | Product pricing manager at Jaguar/ Landrover SA

Exclusive Books giveaway

17 March 2021 2:07 PM

Today's winner, Gayle,  nominated Victory Kids preschool in Fish Hoek.

On the couch with two businesses that started in the pandemic

17 March 2021 1:52 PM

Guests
Zama Ngwenya - Started Zama's Choice Spice


Tess Faber | An independent travel agent, and the founder of Travel Bug

Celebrating the nomination of My Octopus Teacher at the Oscars

16 March 2021 3:21 PM

Guest: Pippa Ehrlich | One of the directors of My Octopus Teacher

Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks

Local Politics

Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek… Airlink connects an Africa poised for recovery

Business Lifestyle

Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum

Business Lifestyle Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

WHO experts say countries should keep using AstraZeneca jab

18 March 2021 5:59 PM

Spain legalises euthanasia, assisted suicide

18 March 2021 5:54 PM

Khusela Diko given extension to respond to SIU questions relating to PPE tender

18 March 2021 5:42 PM

- Local
