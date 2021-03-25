Happy Homes 2: Paint Effects

Guest: Tiziana Giardini of Conscious Colour is a Surface Paint Effects artist who specialises in paint effects and is also a colour therapist.
Guests
CapeTalk producer Stephan Lombard
EWN Entertainment reporter Chanel September
Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine Craig Falck
Pippa chats to Alana James who is now the Country Manager for DKMS Africa, and Dr Andrew McDonald, a UCT-trained clinical haematologist with a broad interest in blood disorders and their treatment.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We caught up with one of the best-selling writers of historical fiction, Kristin Hannah, to chat about her life journey as well as her latest book, The Four Winds,LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest | Comedian Loyiso GolaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Musician & Composer Derek GripperLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ceramic sculptor Zizipho PoswaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kerry Hoffman | Founder of Souper TroupersLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Zainab Ismail | Hair Stylist and salon co-owner of Spoilt hairLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Cara Saven | The founder and owner of Cara Saven Wall DesignLISTEN TO PODCAST