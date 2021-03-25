Music with Derek Gripper

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
Latest Local
3 things to do in the Western Cape this weekend No weekend plans yet? Check out these top suggestions. 27 March 2021 9:34 AM
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
VACCINE WRAP | SA awaits Pfizer jab with over 220k vaccinations in Sisonke trial CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 26 March 2021 3:31 PM
I don't think Zuma cares about the ANC anymore - Richard Calland Political analyst says Zuma has run out of legal runway, his only option, in his mind is to create a political crisis. 26 March 2021 6:51 PM
National Liquor Traders Council says no to booze ban, but yes to curfews instead National Liquor Traders Council's Lucky Ntimane says restrictions are not the solution, but tighter curfews show better results 26 March 2021 4:50 PM
'Ramaphosa must act now and deliver a serious blow, I think he knows that' Prof Ndletyana says it is concerning that violent confrontation might occur by Zuma supporters but the rule of law will be upheld. 26 March 2021 4:33 PM
Dutch government pays for 187 tourists to test viability of pandemic traveling "A Dutch travel firm backed by the government is staging a holiday to see if it can work during a pandemic," says Adam Gilchrist. 26 March 2021 2:56 PM
Robotics and coding – coming to South African Grade-R classrooms South African Grade-R students and above will soon learn coding and robotics at school, says Nazareen Ebrahim. 26 March 2021 2:05 PM
Europe threatens the United Kingdom with Covid-19 vaccine export ban "We want to protect our own people," says Angela Merkel. "It's time to end the EU’s naivety," concurs Emmanuel Macron. 26 March 2021 12:42 PM
Sunflower Fund becomes part of global network of donor databases Stem cell transplantation is often the only hope for patients with blood diseases like leukemia and sickle cell disease, 26 March 2021 3:47 PM
Kalk Bay baker helps take bun out the oven as baby born on backseat of car Ohana Cafe's baker Sam van Staden stepped into the breach when a woman went into labour in her car outside the cafe. 26 March 2021 1:29 PM
Domestic travel in South Africa is staging a remarkable, world-beating recovery Only Covid-free New Zealand is recovering faster. Refilwe Moloto interviews Gerriline Fouche of LekkeSlaap. 26 March 2021 9:53 AM
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women "You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry. 25 March 2021 9:16 AM
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
Big Pharma pushes back strongly against poor countries Poor countries want permission to produce Covid-19 vaccines. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle's Abu-Bakarr Jalloh. 25 March 2021 10:31 AM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
War in Mozambique: 'South Africa must provide sanctuary' "There are over half a million displaced people," says Jonathan Whittall of Doctors Without Borders. 24 March 2021 2:40 PM
US military in Mozambique: 'It’s going to aggravate the situation' "We are definitely going to see a far more assertive US presence in Mozambique," says security analyst Jasmine Opperman. 23 March 2021 2:56 PM
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
South Africa's gaming market goes ballistic – despite hellishly expensive data "The mobile gaming market is growing massively," says James Edwards. "A R500 smartphone can play games at zero cost." 24 March 2021 12:14 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Music with Derek Gripper

Music with Derek Gripper

25 March 2021 3:23 PM

Guest: Musician & Composer Derek Gripper


Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies and the latest from TV

26 March 2021 3:27 PM

Guests
CapeTalk producer Stephan Lombard
EWN Entertainment reporter Chanel September
Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine Craig Falck

Health & Wellness: Understanding Stem Cell Donation

26 March 2021 2:49 PM

Pippa chats to Alana James who is now the Country Manager for DKMS Africa, and Dr Andrew McDonald, a UCT-trained clinical haematologist with a broad interest in blood disorders and their treatment.

Book Club: Kristin Hannah

26 March 2021 2:14 PM

We caught up with one of the best-selling writers of historical fiction, Kristin Hannah, to chat about her life journey as well as her latest book, The Four Winds,

On the couch with Loyiso Gola

26 March 2021 2:02 PM

Guest | Comedian Loyiso Gola

Ceramic sculptor Zizipho Poswa’s debut solo exhibition, iLobola at the Southern Guild gallery

25 March 2021 3:16 PM

Guest: Ceramic sculptor Zizipho Poswa

Souper Trouper humanity hub

25 March 2021 2:47 PM

Guest: Kerry Hoffman | Founder of Souper Troupers 

Advice: Hair and Beauty tips

25 March 2021 2:32 PM

Guest: Zainab Ismail | Hair Stylist and salon co-owner of Spoilt hair

Happy Homes 2: Paint Effects

25 March 2021 2:14 PM

Guest: Tiziana Giardini of Conscious Colour is a Surface Paint Effects artist who specialises in paint effects and is also a colour therapist. 

Happy Homes 1: Wallpaper

25 March 2021 1:57 PM

Guest: Cara Saven | The founder and owner of Cara Saven Wall Design

'We are going to advocate to remain open' - Restaurant Association of SA

National Liquor Traders Council says no to booze ban, but yes to curfews instead

I don't think Zuma cares about the ANC anymore - Richard Calland

NAC COVID funding: R90 mn shortfall, pleas for more money yet artists cry foul

27 March 2021 11:55 AM

Survey shows most areas in W. Cape still vulnerable to COVID-19

27 March 2021 10:52 AM

Indian cricket icon Tendulkar tests positive for coronavirus

27 March 2021 10:22 AM

