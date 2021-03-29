Legal Talk: Sectional title queries

Guest: Marina Constas | Specialist Sectional Title Attorney and Director at BBM Attorneys (Biccari Bollo Mariano Incorporated)
Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy KnowlerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ciro de Siena | Motoring journalist with cars. co. zaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Palesa 'Deejay' Manaleng | ParacyclistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: South African alternative singer-songwriter, Giulio Beltramo.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Surita van Heerden | Specialist geriatric psychiatristLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gerriline Fouche | Marketing Manager at LekkeslaapLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andrea Mason | A British athlete. This past weekend Andrea attempted to swim the 36km across False Bay, then cycle 360km in the Klein Karoo and then run to the top of the highest mountain peak in the province!LISTEN TO PODCAST
We caught up with bassist Dalisu Ndlazi.LISTEN TO PODCAST