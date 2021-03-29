Legal Talk: Sectional title queries

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Teachers should work on building kids' resilience to weather future crises' Covid-19 put teachers on the frontline of education in 2020. SPARK Schools' Stacey Brewer shares the valuable lessons learned. 31 March 2021 8:32 PM
OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce Standard Bank has partnered up to feed SAns with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown. 31 March 2021 7:22 PM
Research scientist explains what caused fish-die off V&A Harbour Stephen Lamberth, a scientist at the Fisheries Dept, says a series of naturally occurring events led to mass fish deaths at the W... 31 March 2021 5:09 PM
Footage of naked woman on Parly zoom meeting has embarrassed committee: Muthambi Committee chair Faith Muthambi reprimanded an EC traditional leader after a naked woman appeared behind him during a virtual parli... 31 March 2021 3:43 PM
NPA drops charges against Cape Town man speeding to dying wife's bedside 'The case is dropped but I am not finished with those cops,' says bereaved husband Arnold Tembo. 31 March 2021 2:50 PM
Ace Magashule – appearing relaxed - plants trees in Soweto "Ace Magashule is planting trees," says Tshidi Madia. "His message is, 'I’m relaxed. I’m the Secretary-General of the ANC'." 31 March 2021 1:39 PM
TymeBank hits 3-million customer mark in just over 2 years Digital TymeBank says it's signing up between 3,000 and 5,000 new customers a day. The Money Show interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan. 31 March 2021 7:35 PM
Big ships solve problems but can create new ones The grounding of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal may have been avoided but it was inevitable. 31 March 2021 7:15 PM
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence' Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close. 31 March 2021 6:51 PM
[VIDEO] 'Unruly passenger' kicked off FlySafair flight for refusing to wear mask FlySafair says a decision was made to escort an unruly passenger off one of its flights on Tuesday morning after he refused to com... 31 March 2021 4:34 PM
Tax return says 'submitted' on my Sars profile, yet Sars disagrees - caller Tax Ombud Judge Bernard Ngoepe vows to take this matter up with Sars speedily after Andy's fruitless emails and calls to Sars. 31 March 2021 1:54 PM
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women "You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry. 25 March 2021 9:16 AM
UK pandemic starts to end: 'There’s lightness in the air! 20 degrees and sunny!' The United Kingdom is taking its first cautious steps in opening up. "We can play sport again!" says Adam Gilchrist. 30 March 2021 10:57 AM
[VIDEOS] Ever Given ship in Suez Canal now 80% freed A massive container ship that has had the busy channel blocked for days has been refloated and will hopefully be on its way soon. 29 March 2021 6:59 AM
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
South Africa has a direct interest in what's happening in Cabo Delgado - DA MP DA MP Kobus Marais says South Africa has a role to play in bringing stability to Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province but efforts mu... 31 March 2021 1:37 PM
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming "There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
Early warning intel ignored, could have stopped Palma attack - Terror analyst Jasmine Opperman says Monday saw frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents with house-to-house combat. 29 March 2021 12:05 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Legal Talk: Sectional title queries

Legal Talk: Sectional title queries

29 March 2021 2:56 PM

Guest: Marina Constas  | Specialist Sectional Title Attorney and Director at BBM Attorneys (Biccari Bollo Mariano Incorporated)


Consumer Talk: Consumer Protection Act 10 years on

31 March 2021 3:32 PM

Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler

Car Talk: We review the brand new Mazda CX-30

31 March 2021 2:15 PM

Guest: Ciro de Siena | Motoring journalist with cars. co. za

On the couch with Palesa 'Deejay' Manaleng

31 March 2021 1:43 PM

Guest: Palesa 'Deejay' Manaleng | Paracyclist

Music with Giulio Beltramo

30 March 2021 3:11 PM

Guest: South African alternative singer-songwriter, Giulio Beltramo.

Family Matters: The benefits and a combining an ECD and Retirement facility

30 March 2021 2:56 PM

Guest: Dr. Surita van Heerden | Specialist geriatric psychiatrist 

Travel: Small towns worth visiting in the Western Cape

30 March 2021 2:20 PM

Guest: Gerriline  Fouche  | Marketing Manager at Lekkeslaap

Andy Mac and his mission to find his missing violin

30 March 2021 2:05 PM
On the couch: British endurance athlete raises funds for SA charity

30 March 2021 1:41 PM

Guest: Andrea Mason | A British athlete. This past weekend Andrea attempted to swim the 36km across False Bay, then cycle 360km in the Klein Karoo and then run to the top of the highest mountain peak in the province! 

Music with Dalisu Ndlazi

29 March 2021 3:19 PM

We caught up with bassist Dalisu Ndlazi.

NPA drops charges against Cape Town man speeding to dying wife's bedside

Local Politics

Phase 2 of vaccine rollout to start mid-May - here's what SA govt has planned

Local

Footage of naked woman on Parly zoom meeting has embarrassed committee: Muthambi

Politics

March for Hope: Over 100 people march to Parly over GBV, crime

31 March 2021 9:00 PM

Artists take National Arts Council to court over alleged maladministration

31 March 2021 7:49 PM

Traffic officials focus on saving pedestrian lives during Easter holidays

31 March 2021 7:24 PM

