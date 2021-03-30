On the couch: British endurance athlete raises funds for SA charity

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town's container port should be upgraded, not moved, says maritime expert Maritime educator Brian Ingpen argues that the cargo port should not be relocated to Saldanha. 30 March 2021 5:07 PM
How intergenerational contact creates life-changing impact on the young and old Specialist geriatric psychiatrist Dr. Surita van Heerden says a number of countries around the world are looking to introduce form... 30 March 2021 4:30 PM
Confusion over approval of cream with ivermectin formulation Medicines regulator Sahpra says the approval of a topical cream containing ivermectin doesn't mean that the drug has been given bl... 30 March 2021 3:29 PM
View all Local
[WATCH IT HERE] Ramaphosa announces Easter lockdown plans tonight at 7:30 pm President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 7:30 pm tonight (Tuesday 30 March 2021) ahead of the Easter weekend. 30 March 2021 3:06 PM
'An apology is not enough' says Ndebele activist told to leave shopping mall Thando Mahlangu and his girlfriend were confronted by a Boulders Shopping Centre manager while shopping in Clicks last week. 30 March 2021 1:55 PM
'Office of ANC SG to compile list of members who must step aside within 30 days' ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says the affected cadres will have 30 days to voluntarily step aside or they will be suspended from the... 30 March 2021 1:46 PM
View all Politics
'Powerships an embarrassing symbol of massive failure' John Maytham interviews Prof Anton Eberhard of the UCT Graduate School of Business. 30 March 2021 3:38 PM
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
Alcohol ban: 'Drinking is how we celebrate and mourn. It’s who we are' "We’re all sitting in suspense," says Adrie Vermeulen (South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence). 30 March 2021 1:42 PM
View all Business
Cape Town animal shelter closing and needs help finding forever homes for dogs Kieno speaks to Karen Reisenheuer a volunteer and coordinator for Adopt A Pet animal shelter about their plight. 30 March 2021 2:38 PM
How to get you hair back (nothing to see here if you’re sexy, and you know it!) What causes hair loss? Can you slow or prevent it? Refilwe Moloto interviews a hair restoration specialist. 30 March 2021 9:16 AM
'Online customer service leaves many South Africans out in the cold' Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says the non-tech savvy elderly and younger people struggling to afford data are hardest hit. 30 March 2021 7:20 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women "You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry. 25 March 2021 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
UK pandemic starts to end: 'There’s lightness in the air! 20 degrees and sunny!' The United Kingdom is taking its first cautious steps in opening up. "We can play sport again!" says Adam Gilchrist. 30 March 2021 10:57 AM
[VIDEOS] Ever Given ship in Suez Canal now 80% freed A massive container ship that has had the busy channel blocked for days has been refloated and will hopefully be on its way soon. 29 March 2021 6:59 AM
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
View all World
Early warning intel ignored, could have stopped Palma attack - Terror analyst Jasmine Opperman says Monday saw frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents with house-to-house combat. 29 March 2021 12:05 PM
'Swift action needed from AU and SADC to bring peace and security to Mozambique' Human Rights Watch regional director Dewa Mavhinga says the Mozambique insurgency requires an urgent response from SADC and the AU... 29 March 2021 10:22 AM
SA Mission in Mozambique verifying how many expats affected after deadly attacks There are fears that several South Africans may have been killed in a rebel attack in northern Mozambique. 28 March 2021 10:35 AM
View all Africa
'Powerships an embarrassing symbol of massive failure' John Maytham interviews Prof Anton Eberhard of the UCT Graduate School of Business. 30 March 2021 3:38 PM
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
On the couch: British endurance athlete raises funds for SA charity

On the couch: British endurance athlete raises funds for SA charity

30 March 2021 1:41 PM

Guest: Andrea Mason | A British athlete. This past weekend Andrea attempted to swim the 36km across False Bay, then cycle 360km in the Klein Karoo and then run to the top of the highest mountain peak in the province! 


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Music with Giulio Beltramo

30 March 2021 3:11 PM

Guest: South African alternative singer-songwriter, Giulio Beltramo.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: The benefits and a combining an ECD and Retirement facility

30 March 2021 2:56 PM

Guest: Dr. Surita van Heerden | Specialist geriatric psychiatrist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel: Small towns worth visiting in the Western Cape

30 March 2021 2:20 PM

Guest: Gerriline  Fouche  | Marketing Manager at Lekkeslaap

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Andy Mac and his mission to find his missing violin

30 March 2021 2:05 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Dalisu Ndlazi

29 March 2021 3:19 PM

We caught up with bassist Dalisu Ndlazi.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Talk: Sectional title queries

29 March 2021 2:56 PM

Guest: Marina Constas  | Specialist Sectional Title Attorney and Director at BBM Attorneys (Biccari Bollo Mariano Incorporated)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food: Zoe's Ghana Kitchen

29 March 2021 2:09 PM

Guest: Author Zoe Adjonyoh

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch with Cape Town Opera

29 March 2021 1:55 PM

Guest: Matthew Wild | Artistic Director at Cape Town Opera

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restaurant News with Eat Out

29 March 2021 1:51 PM

Guest: Natalie Wilson | Head of Food at Eat Out

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH IT HERE] Ramaphosa announces Easter lockdown plans tonight at 7:30 pm

Politics

Salba claims alcohol industry 'told to shut down for 11 days from Easter'

Business

Premier Winde says moving to Alert Level 2 is not the right call

Local

EWN Highlights

Stats SA says full-time employment decreased by 11,000 jobs in Q4 of 2020

30 March 2021 6:03 PM

Noxolo Grootboom gets emotional as Ramaphosa makes way for her last bulletin

30 March 2021 5:23 PM

EFF still wants local government elections postponed until 2024

30 March 2021 4:31 PM

