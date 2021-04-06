Family Matters - The challenges of raising an atypical child

Pippa speaks to Natalie Solomon Clinical Psychologist and Director of Research & Development at Bellavista S.H.A.R.E.
With Daniel Baron.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to Gabrielle Andrew Director at Cape Camino.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to Khanya Mtshali Published a booked called “It’s not Inside, it’s on Top – memorable moments in South African advertising.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
CapeTalk producer Stephan Lombard
CapeTalk producer Rafiq Wagiet
Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine Craig Falck
Guest: Andisiwe Hlungwane | The project lead for Parent Power.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Angelo d’Ambrosio | Managing Director at IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Author Lindelwa SkenjanaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy KnowlerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ciro de Siena | Motoring journalist with cars. co. zaLISTEN TO PODCAST