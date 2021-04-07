Car Talk with Ernest Page

A team of scientists from UCT’s Human Evolution Research Institute has announced fascinating new findings about early human life in the Kalahari Desert.



The research was published in the journal Nature last week, and suggests that early humans not just survived but thrived in the area, more than a hundred thousand years ago.



To discuss the findings that led to this conclusion, I’m delighted to welcome the institute’s director, geologist Dr Robyn Pickering, as well as one of several young female researchers who worked on the project, Masters student Wendy Khumalo

