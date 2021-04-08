On the couch - Uhambo Journey for Education - Raising Funds for School Fees

Guest: Warren Wilkinson | Co-founders and Director of Uhambo Journey
With Wendy Knowler Consumer Journalist.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Time to talk with motoring - But not with our usual guest Ciro de Siena of www.cars.co.za. His colleague, Ernest Page joins us today.
Earnest is a stunt driver and motoring journalist based in Cape Town, he has a successful YouTube channel called Performance with Page, and if you're a regular at Killarney International Raceway, you'll probably recognize his voice because he's the official commentator at all its drag racing events.
A team of scientists from UCT’s Human Evolution Research Institute has announced fascinating new findings about early human life in the Kalahari Desert.
The research was published in the journal Nature last week, and suggests that early humans not just survived but thrived in the area, more than a hundred thousand years ago.
To discuss the findings that led to this conclusion, I’m delighted to welcome the institute’s director, geologist Dr Robyn Pickering, as well as one of several young female researchers who worked on the project, Masters student Wendy Khumalo
With Daniel Baron.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to Natalie Solomon Clinical Psychologist and Director of Research & Development at Bellavista S.H.A.R.E.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to Gabrielle Andrew Director at Cape Camino.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to Khanya Mtshali Published a booked called “It’s not Inside, it’s on Top – memorable moments in South African advertising.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
CapeTalk producer Stephan Lombard
CapeTalk producer Rafiq Wagiet
Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine Craig Falck
Guest: Andisiwe Hlungwane | The project lead for Parent Power.LISTEN TO PODCAST