Life Hacks - How to register your domestic worker for COIDA

Guest: Jose Jorge | A Director in the CDH Employment practice
Guest: Haylea Heyns | Singer and Songwriter
Haylea Heyns is a singer and songwriter from Durban.
Her debut single "Feels Like Christmas" was released in 2018, and she followed that up with her debut EP which was released the following year by international recording label David Gresham Records.
Guest: Hamlin Jansen van Vuuren | Curator at the Rust en Vrede gallery
Inspired by the long-standing, UK-based annual international portrait competition, the South African Portrait Awards, has been taking place biennially since 2013.
Guest: Lucinda Fairhurst | Co Owner of Fairfarm
Darrel Bremer and Lucinda Fairhurst use aquaponics as their chosen farming method, and not only are they producing fresh produce to sell to local health stores, shops and restaurants, they’ve now expanded into supplying aquaponics equipment and education.
Guest: Warren Wilkinson | Co-founders and Director of Uhambo Journey
With Wendy Knowler Consumer Journalist.
Time to talk with motoring - But not with our usual guest Ciro de Siena of www.cars.co.za. His colleague, Ernest Page joins us today.
Earnest is a stunt driver and motoring journalist based in Cape Town, he has a successful YouTube channel called Performance with Page, and if you're a regular at Killarney International Raceway, you'll probably recognize his voice because he's the official commentator at all its drag racing events.
A team of scientists from UCT’s Human Evolution Research Institute has announced fascinating new findings about early human life in the Kalahari Desert.
The research was published in the journal Nature last week, and suggests that early humans not just survived but thrived in the area, more than a hundred thousand years ago.
To discuss the findings that led to this conclusion, I’m delighted to welcome the institute’s director, geologist Dr Robyn Pickering, as well as one of several young female researchers who worked on the project, Masters student Wendy Khumalo
With Daniel Baron.
Pippa speaks to Natalie Solomon Clinical Psychologist and Director of Research & Development at Bellavista S.H.A.R.E.