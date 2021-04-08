Music with Haylea Heyns

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Alcohol a major contributor in 235 road deaths over Easter weekend "Pedestrians continue to drink and walk; 438 motorists were arrested for drinking," says Eyewitness News reporter Thando Khubeka. 8 April 2021 12:59 PM
Malema threatens to stage sit-ins at vaccination sites over rollout strategy EFF leader Julius Malema says the party will stage sit-ins at vaccination centres if there is no "concrete" vaccination plan by th... 8 April 2021 12:25 PM
South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres. 8 April 2021 11:58 AM
View all Local
List of MPs on Mkhwebane impeachment committee released Parliament has appointed 26 MPs to lead the inquiry that could lead to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment. 8 April 2021 4:37 PM
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study The special Covid grant resulted in a big jump in state dependency says trend analyst Bronwyn Williams, but how sustainable is it? 7 April 2021 7:13 PM
View all Politics
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift' Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF. 8 April 2021 2:57 PM
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim' In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim. 7 April 2021 9:03 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
View all Business
SAT: International tourism still down by over 70% in SA compared to pre-Covid-19 A new report by SA Tourism paints a bleak picture of the international tourist market. 8 April 2021 5:42 PM
Noordhoek environmentalists fight to stop wetlands road in order to save toads Alison Faraday of Toadnuts says an interdict has been filed against the City of Cape Town to stop the road from being built. 8 April 2021 7:17 AM
Dining with your dog? Food critic says pooches can make great restaurant patrons Food writer Anna Trapido says cosy bistros with open outdoor seating are great spaces for dog-friendly dining. 7 April 2021 5:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Kobus Wiese in ICU after suffering 'massive' heart attack "It happened on Wednesday morning. We pray that he gets better," says Wiese's friend and former Springbok Toks van der Linde. 8 April 2021 9:22 AM
Stem cell donor raising funds for bone marrow registry with Robben Island swim Christine Roos has been training mainly in a gym pool in Benoni: 'Imagine how many lengths I have to swim before I reach 7.4 km!' 5 April 2021 3:37 PM
View all Sport
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes. 8 April 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Animated short-film 'Save Ralph' shines spotlight on animal testing A powerful stop-motion animation short film, produced by Humane Society International, raises awareness about the cruelty of anima... 8 April 2021 3:27 PM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
View all World
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift' Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF. 8 April 2021 2:57 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
View all Africa
Vodacom cuts data costs: It's still twice what we should be paying - tech journo "Countries a lot poorer than us, with far less infrastructure than us; they’re sitting at around R40/GB," says Sam Wright. 8 April 2021 1:57 PM
Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody’s lips – not just in SA' Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there. 8 April 2021 11:04 AM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Music with Haylea Heyns

Music with Haylea Heyns

8 April 2021 5:33 PM

Guest: Haylea Heyns | Singer and Songwriter 

 

Haylea Heyns is a singer and songwriter from Durban. 
Her debut single "Feels Like Christmas" was released in 2018, and she followed that up with her debut EP which was released the following year by international recording label David Gresham Records.


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Portrait Awards goes ahead this year without a title sponsor

8 April 2021 5:26 PM

Guest: Hamlin Jansen van Vuuren | Curator at the Rust en Vrede gallery

 

Inspired by the long-standing, UK-based annual international portrait competition, the South African Portrait Awards, has been taking place biennially since 2013.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Life Hacks - How to register your domestic worker for COIDA

8 April 2021 5:19 PM

Guest: Jose Jorge | A Director in the CDH Employment practice

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Happy Home and Garden - Aquaponics

8 April 2021 5:04 PM

Guest: Lucinda Fairhurst | Co Owner of Fairfarm

 

Darrel Bremer and Lucinda Fairhurst use aquaponics as their chosen farming method, and not only are they producing fresh produce to sell to local health stores, shops and restaurants, they’ve now expanded into supplying aquaponics equipment and education. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch - Uhambo Journey for Education - Raising Funds for School Fees

8 April 2021 4:51 PM

Guest: Warren Wilkinson | Co-founders and Director of Uhambo Journey

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler

7 April 2021 2:56 PM

With Wendy Knowler Consumer Journalist.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk with Ernest Page

7 April 2021 2:19 PM

Time to talk with motoring - But not with our usual guest Ciro de Siena of www.cars.co.za. His colleague, Ernest Page joins us today.

Earnest is a stunt driver and motoring journalist based in Cape Town, he has a successful YouTube channel called Performance with Page, and if you're a regular at Killarney International Raceway, you'll probably recognize his voice because he's the official commentator at all its drag racing events. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch - UCT researchers find evidence of complex early human behaviour in Kalahari

7 April 2021 1:34 PM

A team of scientists from UCT’s Human Evolution Research Institute has announced fascinating new findings about early human life in the Kalahari Desert.

The research was published in the journal Nature last week, and suggests that early humans not just survived but thrived in the area, more than a hundred thousand years ago.

To discuss the findings that led to this conclusion, I’m delighted to welcome the institute’s director, geologist Dr Robyn Pickering, as well as one of several young female researchers who worked on the project, Masters student Wendy Khumalo

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Daniel Baron

6 April 2021 3:07 PM

With Daniel Baron.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters - The challenges of raising an atypical child

6 April 2021 2:51 PM

Pippa speaks to Natalie Solomon Clinical Psychologist and Director of Research & Development at Bellavista S.H.A.R.E.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Kobus Wiese in ICU after suffering 'massive' heart attack

Local Sport

Malema threatens to stage sit-ins at vaccination sites over rollout strategy

Local

[WATCH] Animated short-film 'Save Ralph' shines spotlight on animal testing

World

EWN Highlights

3 cops among those arrested in connection with CT extortions - Cele

8 April 2021 4:58 PM

Divided ANC appoints 35 young people to resuscitate its Youth League

8 April 2021 4:39 PM

India suffers vaccine shortages as virus surges

8 April 2021 4:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA