Health & Wellness - Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

Guest: Ryan Kruger | Music video & film director







Three years ago Kruger decided it was time to fulfil his lifelong dream, and made the leap to feature films and started writing and directing his first movie, Fried Barry.

Fried Barry is a horror-thriller that follows the story of Barry, a drug addict abusive man who, after going on yet another bender, gets abducted by aliens and takes a backseat as the extraterrestrial visitor assumes control of his body and takes it for a joyride through Cape Town.

