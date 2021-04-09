Health & Wellness - Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

Guest: Christine Lochner | Clinical psychologist and researcher at the MRC Unit on anxiety and stress disorders.
Guest: Stephan Lombard | Cape Talk Producer
Rafiq Wagiet | Cape Talk Producer
Craig Falcke | Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine
Guest: CJ Tudor | British thriller writer
Guest: Ryan Kruger | Music video & film director
Three years ago Kruger decided it was time to fulfil his lifelong dream, and made the leap to feature films and started writing and directing his first movie, Fried Barry.
Fried Barry is a horror-thriller that follows the story of Barry, a drug addict abusive man who, after going on yet another bender, gets abducted by aliens and takes a backseat as the extraterrestrial visitor assumes control of his body and takes it for a joyride through Cape Town.
Guest: Haylea Heyns | Singer and Songwriter
Haylea Heyns is a singer and songwriter from Durban.
Her debut single "Feels Like Christmas" was released in 2018, and she followed that up with her debut EP which was released the following year by international recording label David Gresham Records.
Guest: Hamlin Jansen van Vuuren | Curator at the Rust en Vrede gallery
Inspired by the long-standing, UK-based annual international portrait competition, the South African Portrait Awards, has been taking place biennially since 2013.
Guest: Jose Jorge | A Director in the CDH Employment practice
Guest: Lucinda Fairhurst | Co Owner of Fairfarm
Darrel Bremer and Lucinda Fairhurst use aquaponics as their chosen farming method, and not only are they producing fresh produce to sell to local health stores, shops and restaurants, they’ve now expanded into supplying aquaponics equipment and education.
Guest: Warren Wilkinson | Co-founders and Director of Uhambo Journey
With Wendy Knowler Consumer Journalist.