Entertainment News

Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
Today at 06:10
Things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Nicola Date
Today at 06:25
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:40
Doctor's Surgery
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Charl van Loggerenberg - General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
Today at 07:10
My Amazing Life: Denzel Swarts
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Denzel Swarts
Today at 07:40
Wellness: The function of bone marrow
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jane Ward - Deputy Director at South African Bone Marrow Registry
Today at 08:10
Autism: Amazing and unique
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Kristin Bartlett - at Autism Western Cape
Thando Sebesho
Today at 08:40
What's hot on the car scene
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 08:50
Sons of the Sea
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
John Gutierrez
Today at 09:05
Profile on Thando Thabethe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Thando "Thabooty" Thabethe
Today at 09:45
Music with Marco Basson
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Marco Basson
Latest Local
Local director realises lifelong dream with release of his debut feature film Three years ago Kruger decided it was time to fulfil his dream, and started writing and directing his first movie, Fried Barry. 9 April 2021 7:16 PM
Medical aid members won't be given priority in the queue for Covid-19 jab The mass vaccination programme is expected to start in May following the arrival of 51 million jabs from various drug makers. 9 April 2021 5:32 PM
VACCINE WRAP | Last batch of Sisonke jabs, Ramaphosa gets rollout plan ultimatum CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 9 April 2021 2:44 PM
View all Local
'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway) Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings. 8 April 2021 7:09 PM
List of MPs on Mkhwebane impeachment committee released Parliament has appointed 26 MPs to lead the inquiry that could lead to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment. 8 April 2021 4:37 PM
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
View all Politics
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 9 April 2021 2:49 PM
'Affordable' classic car market (e.g. VW Beetle) is booming in South Africa "Affordable classics have grown for the last seven years – even last year," says John Tallodi of Classic Car Passion South Africa. 9 April 2021 11:52 AM
Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.... 8 April 2021 8:50 PM
View all Business
SAT: International tourism still down by over 70% in SA compared to pre-Covid-19 A new report by SA Tourism paints a bleak picture of the international tourist market. 8 April 2021 5:42 PM
Noordhoek environmentalists fight to stop wetlands road in order to save toads Alison Faraday of Toadnuts says an interdict has been filed against the City of Cape Town to stop the road from being built. 8 April 2021 7:17 AM
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim' In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim. 7 April 2021 9:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres. 8 April 2021 11:58 AM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody’s lips – not just in SA' Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there. 8 April 2021 11:04 AM
View all Sport
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes. 8 April 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Animated short-film 'Save Ralph' shines spotlight on animal testing A powerful stop-motion animation short film, produced by Humane Society International, raises awareness about the cruelty of anima... 8 April 2021 3:27 PM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift' Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF. 8 April 2021 2:57 PM
View all Africa
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 9 April 2021 2:49 PM
'Urban speed limit must be lowered from 60 km/h to 30 km/h' "If you get hit by a car at 60 km/h, your chance of survival is zero," says Kirsten Wilkins, an urban designer at Open Streets. 9 April 2021 12:58 PM
Vodacom cuts data costs: It's still twice what we should be paying - tech journo "Countries a lot poorer than us, with far less infrastructure than us; they’re sitting at around R40/GB," says Sam Wright. 8 April 2021 1:57 PM
View all Opinion

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
9 April 2021 4:02 PM

Guest: Stephan Lombard | Cape Talk Producer 

             Rafiq Wagiet | Cape Talk Producer 

             Craig Falcke | Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Health & Wellness - Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

9 April 2021 3:56 PM

Guest: Christine Lochner | Clinical psychologist and researcher at the MRC Unit on                          anxiety and stress disorders.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book Club - CJ Tudor on The Burning Girls

9 April 2021 3:47 PM

Guest: CJ Tudor | British thriller writer 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: Music video & film director Ryan Kruger

9 April 2021 3:34 PM

Guest: Ryan Kruger | Music video & film director 

 

Three years ago Kruger decided it was time to fulfil his lifelong dream, and made the leap to feature films and started writing and directing his first movie, Fried Barry.
Fried Barry is a horror-thriller that follows the story of Barry, a drug addict abusive man who, after going on yet another bender, gets abducted by aliens and takes a backseat as the extraterrestrial visitor assumes control of his body and takes it for a joyride through Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Haylea Heyns

8 April 2021 5:33 PM

Guest: Haylea Heyns | Singer and Songwriter 

 

Haylea Heyns is a singer and songwriter from Durban. 
Her debut single "Feels Like Christmas" was released in 2018, and she followed that up with her debut EP which was released the following year by international recording label David Gresham Records.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Portrait Awards goes ahead this year without a title sponsor

8 April 2021 5:26 PM

Guest: Hamlin Jansen van Vuuren | Curator at the Rust en Vrede gallery

 

Inspired by the long-standing, UK-based annual international portrait competition, the South African Portrait Awards, has been taking place biennially since 2013.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Life Hacks - How to register your domestic worker for COIDA

8 April 2021 5:19 PM

Guest: Jose Jorge | A Director in the CDH Employment practice

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Happy Home and Garden - Aquaponics

8 April 2021 5:04 PM

Guest: Lucinda Fairhurst | Co Owner of Fairfarm

 

Darrel Bremer and Lucinda Fairhurst use aquaponics as their chosen farming method, and not only are they producing fresh produce to sell to local health stores, shops and restaurants, they’ve now expanded into supplying aquaponics equipment and education. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch - Uhambo Journey for Education - Raising Funds for School Fees

8 April 2021 4:51 PM

Guest: Warren Wilkinson | Co-founders and Director of Uhambo Journey

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler

7 April 2021 2:56 PM

With Wendy Knowler Consumer Journalist.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout

Business Opinion Lifestyle

'Urban speed limit must be lowered from 60 km/h to 30 km/h'

Local Opinion

Prince Philip (99) has died

EWN Highlights

Flowers and flags as public flocks to honour to Prince Philip

9 April 2021 7:34 PM

Zuma given until Wed to propose appropriate sentence if found guilty: report

9 April 2021 7:13 PM

Rapper DMX has died age 50: US media

9 April 2021 6:45 PM

