Pippa speaks to Belinda Abraham | Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA.
RameloLISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks Karl Blom Senior Associate at legal firm Webber Wentzel.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In the second part of our food segment today, I want to introduce you to a new cookbook called The Flexitarian Foodie. The author is South African born Jax Moorcroft, and even though she’s relocated to Australia since writing this book, its content is still going to be every bit as relevant to our local audience.
Quite simply Jax has set out to encourage everyone to make small changes in their lifestyle that will reduce their negative impact on the planet – particularly when it comes to the way we eat and prepare our meals.
Time for our weekly update from the team at Eat Out and Food 24 – a reminder that these two sites are respectively South Africa’s biggest online restaurant guide and biggest foodie community, so whether you’re wanting to get stuck in in your own kitchen or let someone else do the cooking, you’ll be spoiled for inspiration and choice.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to President of the Visually Impaired Bowlers of SA and "Director' to Princess Schroeder and Princess Schroeder Visually impaired bowls champion.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Stephan Lombard | Cape Talk Producer
Rafiq Wagiet | Cape Talk Producer
Craig Falcke | Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine
Guest: Christine Lochner | Clinical psychologist and researcher at the MRC Unit on anxiety and stress disorders.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: CJ Tudor | British thriller writerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ryan Kruger | Music video & film director
Three years ago Kruger decided it was time to fulfil his lifelong dream, and made the leap to feature films and started writing and directing his first movie, Fried Barry.
Fried Barry is a horror-thriller that follows the story of Barry, a drug addict abusive man who, after going on yet another bender, gets abducted by aliens and takes a backseat as the extraterrestrial visitor assumes control of his body and takes it for a joyride through Cape Town.