In the second part of our food segment today, I want to introduce you to a new cookbook called The Flexitarian Foodie. The author is South African born Jax Moorcroft, and even though she’s relocated to Australia since writing this book, its content is still going to be every bit as relevant to our local audience.



Quite simply Jax has set out to encourage everyone to make small changes in their lifestyle that will reduce their negative impact on the planet – particularly when it comes to the way we eat and prepare our meals.







