Travel in the Garden Route

Today at 17:45
SA Rugby's plans for the Lions tour?
Guests
Sibusiso Mjikeliso - Sports journalist at Sport24
Latest Local
'Age should be most important criterion when rolling out next phase of vaccines' The CEO of the DG Murray Trust, David Harrison, says the elderly should be prioritised as South Africa prepares for the second pha... 13 April 2021 5:21 PM
The Table Mountain dassie population is declining – listener Are there fewer dassies than before? Pippa Hudson interviews SANParks Regional Ecologist Marna Herbst. 13 April 2021 2:51 PM
AI-based algorithm shows SA has low risk of Covid-19 third wave - for now An artificial intelligence (AI)-based algorithm shows that there is currently a low risk of a Covid-19 third wave in the country. 13 April 2021 1:44 PM
[WATCH] DCR says prison abuse video is staged and plans to lay criminal charges Correctional Services Dept says the alleged creative artist has contravened the prisons act using uniforms without permission. 13 April 2021 1:38 PM
'State security illegally spied on Tito Mboweni, Magda Wierzycka, critics of JZ' "If we closed down state security, we’d save money and we won’t be less safe," argues illegally spied on Professor Anton Harber. 13 April 2021 10:53 AM
CT mayoral candidate interviews on hold due to dispute over selection panel - DA The DA has had to postpone its mayoral candidate interviews in Cape Town after a disagreement over who serves on the selection pan... 13 April 2021 9:57 AM
[SCAM] Fraudsters rip off desperate job seekers using Green Point office space The co-working office space owner describes a shocking incident when scamsters hired the boardroom to fleece unsuspecting victims. 13 April 2021 12:54 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Like it, or not – the sugar tax is working We are drinking far less of the bad stuff, says Prof Karen Hofman of the Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science. 13 April 2021 9:02 AM
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 13 April 2021 11:20 AM
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic? Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap. 12 April 2021 6:48 PM
Former Springbok Kobus Wiese: 'Hospital staff were just world-class' Former Springbok Kobus Wiese is recovering from a heart attack that occurred last week. 12 April 2021 2:02 PM
South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres. 8 April 2021 11:58 AM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes. 8 April 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
NASA uses SA-made invention to conduct hearing tests on astronauts in space Dr. Dirk Koekemoer is the brains behind a portable audiometer that is being used aboard the International Space Station (ISS). 13 April 2021 3:25 PM
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
[WATCH] Animated short-film 'Save Ralph' shines spotlight on animal testing A powerful stop-motion animation short film, produced by Humane Society International, raises awareness about the cruelty of anima... 8 April 2021 3:27 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift' Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF. 8 April 2021 2:57 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Travel in the Garden Route

Travel in the Garden Route

13 April 2021 1:58 PM

Travel writer and publicist Allison Foat, who recently spent some time in Mossel Bay, and amazed at all that one can do there.


Family Matters - TWINS

13 April 2021 3:05 PM

Pippa speaks to twins Lucille Seton and Athena Peddie who share their story.

Pippa also spoke to Dr Joan Friedman, a psychologist and author of multiple books on the subject of twins, including the acclaimed work “The Same, but Different”. 

Is the Table Mountain dassie population declining?

13 April 2021 2:10 PM

Pippa speaks to Marna Herbst SANParks Regional Ecologist – based at the Cape Research Centre.

On the couch - South African invention blasts into space

13 April 2021 1:50 PM

 Dr Dirk Koekemoer and he’s a medical doctor and software developer who has a passion for designing medical devices – so much so that he left his clinical practice to found eMoyo, a biomedical engineering company.

Music with Ramelo

12 April 2021 3:00 PM

Ramelo

SPCA brings you "Inspire Change" -  A live podcast event to help you live an expansive life!

12 April 2021 2:55 PM

Pippa speaks to Belinda Abraham | Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA.

Legal Talk - What you need to know about POPI

12 April 2021 2:51 PM

Pippa speaks Karl Blom Senior Associate at legal firm Webber Wentzel.

Food - The Flexitarian Foodie

12 April 2021 2:04 PM

In the second part of our food segment today, I want to introduce you to a new cookbook called The Flexitarian Foodie. The author is South African born Jax Moorcroft, and even though she’s relocated to Australia since writing this book, its content is still going to be every bit as relevant to our local audience.

Quite simply Jax has set out to encourage everyone to make small changes in their lifestyle that will reduce their negative impact on the planet – particularly when it comes to the way we eat and prepare our meals.
 

 

Restaurant News with Eat Out

12 April 2021 1:57 PM

Time for our weekly update from the team at Eat Out and Food 24 – a reminder that these two sites are respectively South Africa’s biggest online restaurant guide and biggest foodie community, so whether you’re wanting to get stuck in in your own kitchen or let someone else do the cooking, you’ll be spoiled for inspiration and choice.

On the couch with a Cape Town Blind Bowls team

12 April 2021 1:56 PM

Pippa speaks to President of the Visually Impaired Bowlers of SA and "Director' to Princess Schroeder and Princess Schroeder Visually impaired bowls champion.

[SCAM] Fraudsters rip off desperate job seekers using Green Point office space

Local Business

'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'

Business Opinion Sport Lifestyle

The Table Mountain dassie population is declining – listener

Local

US regulators recommend 'pause' in use of J&J vaccine, EU to delay roll-out

13 April 2021 4:30 PM

Hope amidst stigma: Male breast cancer survivor says there's no need for shame

13 April 2021 3:51 PM

KZN Education Dept launches probes into 3 officials over matric bootcamp

13 April 2021 3:44 PM

