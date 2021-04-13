Family Matters - TWINS

Pippa speaks to twins Lucille Seton and Athena Peddie who share their story.
Pippa also spoke to Dr Joan Friedman, a psychologist and author of multiple books on the subject of twins, including the acclaimed work “The Same, but Different”.
Pippa speaks to Marna Herbst SANParks Regional Ecologist – based at the Cape Research Centre.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Travel writer and publicist Allison Foat, who recently spent some time in Mossel Bay, and amazed at all that one can do there.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Dirk Koekemoer and he’s a medical doctor and software developer who has a passion for designing medical devices – so much so that he left his clinical practice to found eMoyo, a biomedical engineering company.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to Belinda Abraham | Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks Karl Blom Senior Associate at legal firm Webber Wentzel.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In the second part of our food segment today, I want to introduce you to a new cookbook called The Flexitarian Foodie. The author is South African born Jax Moorcroft, and even though she’s relocated to Australia since writing this book, its content is still going to be every bit as relevant to our local audience.
Quite simply Jax has set out to encourage everyone to make small changes in their lifestyle that will reduce their negative impact on the planet – particularly when it comes to the way we eat and prepare our meals.
Time for our weekly update from the team at Eat Out and Food 24 – a reminder that these two sites are respectively South Africa’s biggest online restaurant guide and biggest foodie community, so whether you’re wanting to get stuck in in your own kitchen or let someone else do the cooking, you’ll be spoiled for inspiration and choice.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to President of the Visually Impaired Bowlers of SA and "Director' to Princess Schroeder and Princess Schroeder Visually impaired bowls champion.LISTEN TO PODCAST