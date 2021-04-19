Asthma advice during fires

Today we’re taking a closer look at lymphedema – a condition in which extra fluid builds up in the body, due some kind of failure or blockage of the lymphatic system. The symptoms can vary from minor swelling to a massive, debilitating engorgement of a limb, usually an arm or leg.



Today we’re going to introduce you to a patient who spent years battling the condition, until she found a local doctor who was prepared to tackle a kind of surgery that actually dates back decades, but hasn’t been taught to most medical professionals in this country. Delighted to welcome both of them to share the story with us today:



The doctor is a repeat visitor to the show, vascular surgeon Dr Laura Redman.

