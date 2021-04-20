Family Matters: Hague Convention on international child abduction

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Primary school students may soon be back in class fulltime "We need to get back to the normal way of doing things," says Department of Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga. 20 April 2021 5:24 PM
'100 homeless people live on Table Mountain – there will be fires' John Maytham interviews Lorenzo Davids, a social development activist and former CEO of the Community Chest Western Cape. 20 April 2021 4:07 PM
'It's a city built around a park that needs to burn' - Prof Eugene Moll UWC Biodiversity and Conservation Professor Moll says Capetonians should be included in the TMNP management programme 20 April 2021 3:30 PM
'Uncaptured': Whistle blower on Trillian's role in underbelly of state capture Those SOEs are now at Treasury with begging bowls because all the money is in Dubai! - Mosilo Mothepu discusses her tell-all book. 20 April 2021 7:49 PM
Bellville refugees reject both reintegration and repatriation as campsite closes Refugee leader Hafiz Mohammed says the refugees housed at Paint City in Bellville do not accept the final offer made by the Home A... 20 April 2021 2:11 PM
Why school’s rotation attendance system is failing, says expert Families whose children are at school every day, don't even realise that the majority of children are not says Felicity Coughlan. 20 April 2021 11:14 AM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Cell C is clawing back subscribers - 'We're evolving the business now' Has Cell C finally achieved a turnaround? Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson about its full-year results. 20 April 2021 8:14 PM
Daniel Mminele to step down as Absa CEO after just 15 months Bruce Whitfield grills the Absa chair on how the board got CEO appt. so wrong - Mminele 'not aligned' with them on strategy. 20 April 2021 6:51 PM
How to buy a basket of cryptocurrencies in South Africa – got R150? "We’re exceptionally easy to use," says Revix founder Sean Andrew Sanders. "You can start with R150." 20 April 2021 1:15 PM
'If you have insurance, you have fire insurance. Take your kids and leave!' "You are definitely covered for fire," says Christelle Colman (Old Mutual Insure). "When the evacuation calls come; just go!" 19 April 2021 4:24 PM
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day! This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love! 19 April 2021 6:00 AM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies. 20 April 2021 9:10 AM
New Zealand wants smoking ban for people born after 2004 New Zealand is considering proposals to achieve its aim of being 'smoke-free' by 2025 says Australia correspondent Katie MacDonald... 18 April 2021 11:50 AM
'Police killed him within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out The former KZN rugby star was shot and killed in Hawaii on Wednesday. Lindsay Myeni speaks out in an emotional interview. 18 April 2021 10:52 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Shoprite exits Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy - after 15 years The Continent’s biggest retailer is leaving Nigeria. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa business analyst Victor Kgoemoeswana. 16 April 2021 12:35 PM
Lesotho-based dagga grower granted licence to export medicinal cannabis to EU MG Health is the first manufacturer in Africa to be licensed to supply cannabis to the European Union for medicinal use. 16 April 2021 8:40 AM
What’s the cost of not having electricity? – Cosatu on powerships "We have to get every possible sort of electricity into the economy," says Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks. 20 April 2021 2:20 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Family Matters: Hague Convention on international child abduction

Family Matters: Hague Convention on international child abduction

20 April 2021 3:01 PM

Guests
Catherine Cox | A family law attorney with Maurice Phillips Wisenberg.
Helen Fenwick | A retired teacher how lives in Struisbaai.  She recently published her first novel called “A Judge Decided”, which deals with a Hague Convention case. 


Music with Raheem Kemet

20 April 2021 3:21 PM

Raheem is an acclaimed songwriter, poet, beatboxer and regarded as one of the most respected lyricists that Durban has ever produced. 

The annual Cableway Charity Challenge a massive success

20 April 2021 3:10 PM

Guest: Tracy le Roux, from the JDI Foundation, the organization responsible for running the Cableway Charity Challenge.

Celebrating the late Alvon Collison's 80th birthday

20 April 2021 2:30 PM

Guest: Faried Swartz | Alvon's partner and one of the organizers. of the show.

Travel: Hidden Karoo

20 April 2021 2:24 PM

Joining Pippa on the line is Alain Proust who is the co-creator of a beautiful new coffee table book called Hidden Karoo.

On the couch: Tree Ecologist on fire prevention

20 April 2021 1:54 PM

Guest: Professor Eugene Moll | An extraordinary professor in the Department of Biodiversity and Conservation Biology at the University of the Western Cape. 

Cape Town Heritage Trust on loss of buildings and archives

19 April 2021 3:02 PM

Pippa speaks to Laura Robinson who is the consultant for the Cape Town Heritage Trust. 

Asthma advice during fires

19 April 2021 2:46 PM

Pippa speaks to Richard van Zyl-Smit who is the Deputy Head of the Pulmonology Division at Groote Schuur Hospital.

EWN's Lizell Persens gives an update on city fire briefing

19 April 2021 2:33 PM
Arifa's COOKtastic Hub preparing food for firefighters

19 April 2021 2:23 PM
New lighting regulations to phase out fluorescent light bulbs in SA

Local

'100 homeless people live on Table Mountain – there will be fires'

Local

Devil's Peak resident explains traumatic ordeal confronting alleged fire-starter

Local

Scholars grieve loss of priceless antiquities in Cape Town fire

20 April 2021 8:50 PM

Acting chief in eZilongweni kidnapped at gunpoint

20 April 2021 8:22 PM

Energy Dept: IPPs could provide emergency electricity supply within year

20 April 2021 8:18 PM

