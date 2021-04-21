UCT Botany: Update on fire losses

Pippa speaks to the Director of the Plant Conservation Unit at UCT, Prof. Tim Hoffman.
Guest: Motoring journalist Ciro de SienaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Reza Mia | A South African born doctor who has international experience and recognition in the field of aesthetic medicine.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Raheem is an acclaimed songwriter, poet, beatboxer and regarded as one of the most respected lyricists that Durban has ever produced.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tracy le Roux, from the JDI Foundation, the organization responsible for running the Cableway Charity Challenge.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
Catherine Cox | A family law attorney with Maurice Phillips Wisenberg.
Helen Fenwick | A retired teacher how lives in Struisbaai. She recently published her first novel called “A Judge Decided”, which deals with a Hague Convention case.
Guest: Faried Swartz | Alvon's partner and one of the organizers. of the show.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Joining Pippa on the line is Alain Proust who is the co-creator of a beautiful new coffee table book called Hidden Karoo.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Professor Eugene Moll | An extraordinary professor in the Department of Biodiversity and Conservation Biology at the University of the Western Cape.LISTEN TO PODCAST