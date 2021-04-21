Consumer Talk: Cancelled flights

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
Book Interview: Nadia Owusu's Aftershocks,
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nadia Owusu - Author
Today at 15:50
The collapse of the super league
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joe Rimmer - Sports audience editor at Liverpool Echo (newspaper)
Today at 16:05
What broke South African rail?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Williams - former deputy editor of the Financial Mail.
Today at 16:20
Coco Velten in France - abandoned building that is now a new ecosystem, housing the homeless
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elsa Buet
Today at 16:40
Exploring McCain cookbook creator, a first of its kind in South Africa.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Leila Saffarian - freelance food stylist, food & lifestyle writer, and content creator"
Today at 16:55
Jim Steinman, 'Bat Out of Hell' Songwriter, Dies at 73
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sean Brokensha - Music Guru at ...
Today at 17:05
Jacob Zuma’s lawyers withdraw and Western Cape JSC hearings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - News24 reporter
Today at 17:20
Ex-policeman Derek Chauvin found guilty of murdering George Floyd
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
simon marks
Today at 17:45
Guantánamo Diary: Detained at Guantánamo Bay detention camp without charge for 14 years.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mohamedou Ould Slahi
Latest Local
UCT rare plant collection destroyed in fire as Plant Conservation Unit gutted Prof Tim Hoffman, Director of the Plant Conservation Unit describes the enormous loss. 21 April 2021 3:36 PM
Report on Rhodes Memorial fire will be concluded in two weeks - SANParks CEO SANParks has appointed an independent forensic investigator to help identify the cause of the fire that broke out at Rhodes Memori... 21 April 2021 2:44 PM
Precious historical 19th century San archive saved in UCT library fire Director at Centre for Curating the Archive Pippa Skotnes talks about the importance of the Bleek and Lloyd Collection. 21 April 2021 1:30 PM
View all Local
Rod Solomons slams JSC for allowing Hlophe to interview judges for WC bench Advocate Rod Solomons says he's deeply concerned by the JSC's decision to allow embattled John Hlophe to participate in the Wester... 21 April 2021 12:53 PM
Robben Island decay: 'You are tampering with the legacy of Nelson Mandela Ex-Political Prisoner Association of South Africa's Mpho Masemola says claims of mismanagement on the island must be probed. 21 April 2021 9:11 AM
'Uncaptured': Whistle-blower on Trillian's role in underbelly of state capture Those SOEs are now at Treasury with begging bowls because all the money is in Dubai! - Mosilo Mothepu discusses her tell-all book. 20 April 2021 7:49 PM
View all Politics
Exactly a year ago, oil was so 'cheap' you could literally not give it away On 20 April, US crude plummeted to minus $40.32. It is now hovering around $65, with $80 in sight, according to Goldman Sachs. 21 April 2021 3:18 PM
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
Cell C’s data: Very competitive - and you can used its 'fixed' LTE in a phone Cell C has an LTE plan which is primarily intended for home use but works perfectly in a phone, says Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband. 21 April 2021 12:24 PM
View all Business
Cape Town has a brand-new 28-floor hotel – with robot staff and thrill ride Hotel Sky is like nothing else in South Africa. The ride is open to guests and the public says its owner, Paul Kelley. 21 April 2021 9:03 AM
'It's a city built around a park that needs to burn' - Prof Eugene Moll UWC Biodiversity and Conservation Professor Moll says Capetonians should be included in the TMNP management programme 20 April 2021 3:30 PM
How to buy a basket of cryptocurrencies in South Africa – got R150? "We’re exceptionally easy to use," says Revix founder Sean Andrew Sanders. "You can start with R150." 20 April 2021 1:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
View all Sport
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investig... 21 April 2021 1:58 PM
[VIDEO] Shocking footage of cop tackling elderly woman with dementia A lawsuit was filed against a Colorado police dept over claims officers used excessive force during arrest of a 73-year-old woman. 21 April 2021 10:12 AM
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies. 20 April 2021 9:10 AM
View all World
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Bellville refugees reject both reintegration and repatriation as campsite closes Refugee leader Hafiz Mohammed says the refugees housed at Paint City in Bellville do not accept the final offer made by the Home A... 20 April 2021 2:11 PM
View all Africa
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
What’s the cost of not having electricity? – Cosatu on powerships "We have to get every possible sort of electricity into the economy," says Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks. 20 April 2021 2:20 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
View all Opinion

