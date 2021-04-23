Book Club: Children's books on World Book Day

Guest: Kelly Commaille | Children’s buyer for Exclusive Books in Constantia Village
Guests
CapeTalk producer Stephan Lombard
CapeTalk producer Chanel September
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine
Guest: Explorer Kingsley Holgate from the Kingsley Holgate FoundationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to one of the filmmakers, Sabine van Rensburg.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gabrielle | A singer, actor, model and dancerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Julia Sotirianakos | CEO at Reach for A DreamLISTEN TO PODCAST
1. Cape Design Institute’s NEXT21 trade exhibition
2. Art Fashion and Shoes...
Award-winning wildlife TV presenter and film-maker, Bonne de Bod, tells us more about Earth Day.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to Dr. Marise Heyns from the Division of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at UCT.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Skydiver Graham WatkinsLISTEN TO PODCAST