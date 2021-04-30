Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies and the latest from TV

Guests
Stephan Lombard | CapeTalk producer
Rafiq Wagiet | CapeTalk producer
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine
Guests
Listener Alison Tilling
Associate Prof George van der Walt | A metabiologist, who is the principal pathologist and lab director at the Red Cross Children's Hospital Metabolic Disease and Chemistry Laboratory
Pippa suggests a few events that you can look forward to this weekend around Mother City.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: South Africa film director Daniel SnaddonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Zulaikha Patel has just published her first book, a children’s book called My Coily, Crowny Hair, which has a strong message of self-love and confidence, and of celebrating one’s culture with pride.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Elma Titus | TrichologistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Prof. Clarke Scholtz | Professor Of Entomology at University of PretoriaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mervyn Coetzee was a pool cleaner at Sea Point Pavilion, and next week on 5 May, he will graduate with a PhD cum laude in Philosophy: Language and Literacy.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
Suzanne Strydom | A Senior Buyer for the store @Home, which is part of The Foschini Group
Robyn Lane | Editor of Livingspace magazine