Music with Ronan Skillen

Ronan's sound has featured in musical genres across the board, from classical, rock, and folk to electro, jazz, world music, and hip-hop, and has performed widely across Africa and Europe.
Guest: Robyn Kachtan | The mother of Gia, a 13-year-old girl who is on the autism spectrum.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help?
Guests
Graham Jacobs | A conservation architect
Reverend Jasmin Redcliffe | Pastor at the local Moravian Church in Wupperthal...
Guests
Community activist Shanaaz Allie | Founder of Musadie Gives Back, a volunteer feeding scheme in the area
Councilor Bongile Ngcani | The local ward councillor responsible for the area
Guest: Babalwa Zimbini Makwetu| A multi-talented actress, singer, musical director, and songwriter.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Christiaan GreylingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nivaani Moodley | Partner at Weber Wentzel law firmLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Liziwe Matloha | Author is who is a chef, food writer, cookery teacher, and recipe developer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Natalie Wilson | Head of Foof at Eat Out and Food24.com
Checking in on the village of Franschhoek, which before lockdown, was something of a foodie capital in the Western Cape.
Food wastage