5 thing to do in CT this weekend

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:39
M&A activity will be all the rage for resources in 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Brewer - Managing Director: Investment Banking Division at Absa CIB
Today at 18:52
Jeff Bezos gives up the reigns as CEO of Amazon
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine.
Today at 19:08
18-year old matriculant who invested in GameStop in October last year
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jacques Becker
Today at 19:11
SKYPE : Business Unusual - sustainable finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - "value adds" fees on the card
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Ernest Darkoh - Board member of the Schwab Foundation and founding partner at BroadReach Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
We should get early vaccine too, say traditional healers The SADC Traditional Health Practitioners Association says 85% of South Africans visit traditional practitioners on a daily basis. 3 February 2021 5:51 PM
It's time to prepare to meet E.T, because the likelihood is, we're not alone... Professor Tim Murithi says the likelihood there are more advanced, extraterrestrial civilisations out there is more than probable. 3 February 2021 5:00 PM
MEC demands answers after 'poor' police report on Sassa water cannon incident Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz says he's not satisfied with the police report on the use of water cannons outside the Bellville... 3 February 2021 4:25 PM
[WATCH] Leave Zuma alone, he has his own rights - Ace Magashule on ConCourt saga ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has defended Jacob Zuma after the former president vowed to defy a ConCourt order to appear be... 3 February 2021 5:14 PM
Liquidate SAA now, or businesses and consumers must boycott airline - Outa CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) Wayne Duvenage says South Africa does not need a national airline. 3 February 2021 1:00 PM
Mining sector extends helping hand in vaccine rollout The mining industry has significant health infrastructure and capacity says Minerals Council SA spokesperson Charmane Russell. 3 February 2021 11:08 AM
'Paarl and Wellington are the Western Cape's top travel destinations right now' Unlike Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, the pretty Winelands towns of Paarl and Wellington don't draw crowds, says Annelize Stroebel. 3 February 2021 2:46 PM
Get R1 cashback for every litre of fuel you buy at Total - Sanlam "Also, swipe at any store and you earn 2.5%. If you save it, Sanlam will match it with another 2.5%," says Nathea Nicolay. 3 February 2021 11:56 AM
Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is safe and 92% effective – The Lancet "A lot of people, us included, were sceptical," says Adam Gilchrist. "The Lancet is the number one medical journal in the world." 3 February 2021 10:28 AM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2! 2 February 2021 8:29 PM
Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer 'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations eased 2 February 2021 7:42 PM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
It's time to prepare to meet E.T, because the likelihood is, we're not alone... Professor Tim Murithi says the likelihood there are more advanced, extraterrestrial civilisations out there is more than probable. 3 February 2021 5:00 PM
Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is safe and 92% effective – The Lancet "A lot of people, us included, were sceptical," says Adam Gilchrist. "The Lancet is the number one medical journal in the world.” 3 February 2021 10:28 AM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Fixing "the Eskom problem" is going to require a serious restructure Fixing "the Eskom problem" is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
'Paarl and Wellington are the Western Cape’s top travel destinations right now' Unlike Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, the pretty Winelands towns of Paarl and Wellington don't draw crowds, says Annelize Stroebel. 3 February 2021 2:46 PM
'Bezos can now do what he loves, like making people poor and not paying taxes' Jeff Bezos (57) is stepping down as CEO of Amazon. Stephan Lombard on the "complicated legacy" of the "supervillain". 3 February 2021 8:54 AM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
5 thing to do in CT this weekend

5 thing to do in CT this weekend

19 January 2018 2:10 PM


Consumer Talk: Looking at date marks

3 February 2021 3:16 PM

Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
John Joubert | Commercial Director at Peninsula Beverages

Car Talk: Subaru SA to introduce more powerful 2021 Forrester line up

3 February 2021 2:30 PM

Guest: Mororing journalist Ciro de Siena.

Brain of CapeTalk: Winning score of 10

3 February 2021 1:58 PM

Alexandra Böhmer is the winner of this round.

On the Couch: Galleries gearing up for First Thursdays

3 February 2021 1:53 PM

Guest: Fine art photographer Krisjan Roussouw who is also the co-owner of Deepest Darkest, a boutique gallery in De Waterkant which showcases local and international contemporary artists.  

Music with with Gaëllou

2 February 2021 3:10 PM

Gaëllou started her first band called Tinned Asparagus with her sister, Christine, with whom she shared a special musical bond, eventually releasing their debut album in 2017.

Family Matters: Supporting kids as they head back to school

2 February 2021 2:59 PM

Guest: Dr Iqbal Karbanee | A paediatrician and the CEO of the Paed-IQ Babyline which is a 24/7 advice line for caregivers of babies and children

Travel: Why Paar and Wellington will be top travel destinations in 2021

2 February 2021 2:16 PM

Joining Pippa on the line is Annelize Stroebel, the CEO of Paarl and Wellington Wine and Tourism

Brain Of Cape Talk: After a 9-all tie, it's a sudden death win

2 February 2021 2:08 PM

Brent Reynolds is the winner of this round.

On the couch: Matrics back from Antarctica

2 February 2021 1:54 PM

On the line with Pippa are expedition leader Riaan Manser and the Cape Town student who was part of the trip, Ayakha Melithafa.

Music with Sibusiso 'Mash' Mashiloane

1 February 2021 3:22 PM

Pianist and composer Sibusiso 'Mash' Mashiloane joins Pippa on the line to chat about his music journey and his latest album titled 'iHubo Labomdabu'.

CapeTalk Listens to you: Let us know your views and stand to win a prize

Local

Suspected underworld figure shot dead one week before Cape Town murder trial

Local

It's time to prepare to meet E.T, because the likelihood is, we're not alone...

World Local

SAHPRA: We ensured controlled access to Ivermectin to treat COVID-19

3 February 2021 5:06 PM

Fees Must Fall activist Khanyile: Zuma being unfairly targeted by justice system

3 February 2021 4:52 PM

Mkhize: Govt will reveal COVID vaccine rollout plans when more batches arrive

3 February 2021 4:43 PM

