Restaurant News with Eat Out: FOOD PART 1 – EAT OUT

Today at 04:50 Travel&Tourism: Department of Tourism Budget Vote Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Blessing Manale - Spokesperson at Department of Tourism

125 125

Today at 05:10 Mangaung Shutdown looks to continued as protesters seek a way forward towards receiving demands Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Themba Zweni - Member at Mangaung Community Concern

125 125

Today at 05:46 Right of Reply : WC Department of Health responds to prioritisation of rural communities Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health

125 125

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

125 125

Today at 06:25 Workplace relationship? Know the boundaries Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Gillian Lumb - Director at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr Employment

125 125

Today at 06:40 Why is Bitcoin bad for the environment? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital

125 125

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Khayelitsha extortion massacre exposes Cape's grim criminal underbelly Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT

125 125

Today at 07:20 Making sense of Jacob Zuma's legal curve ball on trial day one Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr James Grant - Practicing Advocate of the High Court

125 125

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

125 125

Today at 08:07 Which regions can expect to be worse-hit by third wave? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Tulio de Oliveira - Bioinformatician and director at KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (Krisp)

125 125

Today at 08:21 Milk prices are getting udderly ridiculous Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Colin Wellbeloved - National chairman at Milk Producers' Organisation of South Africa

125 125

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:40 Blue dot taxi to town? New CT project plans to improve public transport The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Mikhail Manuel - PhD in Civil Engineering at Centre for Transport Studies at University of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 10:08 Vax panic. Is it mad max out there? The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Nicky Falkof - PHD cultural studies scholar at Wits University

125 125

Today at 10:15 Why we need to decentralise vaccine roll-out now The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nathan Geffen - Editor at Ground Up

125 125

Today at 10:33 Tourism and Vaccination holidays The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sisa Ntshona

125 125