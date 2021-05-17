Restaurant News with Eat Out: FOOD PART 1 – EAT OUT

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Travel&Tourism: Department of Tourism Budget Vote
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Blessing Manale - Spokesperson at Department of Tourism
Guests
Blessing Manale - Spokesperson at Department of Tourism
125
Today at 05:10
Mangaung Shutdown looks to continued as protesters seek a way forward towards receiving demands
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Themba Zweni - Member at Mangaung Community Concern
Guests
Themba Zweni - Member at Mangaung Community Concern
125
Today at 05:46
Right of Reply : WC Department of Health responds to prioritisation of rural communities
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Workplace relationship? Know the boundaries
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gillian Lumb - Director at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr Employment
Guests
Gillian Lumb - Director at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr Employment
125
Today at 06:40
Why is Bitcoin bad for the environment?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Khayelitsha extortion massacre exposes Cape's grim criminal underbelly
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
125
Today at 07:20
Making sense of Jacob Zuma's legal curve ball on trial day one
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr James Grant - Practicing Advocate of the High Court
Guests
Dr James Grant - Practicing Advocate of the High Court
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
Which regions can expect to be worse-hit by third wave?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Tulio de Oliveira - Bioinformatician and director at KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (Krisp)
Guests
Prof Tulio de Oliveira - Bioinformatician and director at KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (Krisp)
125
Today at 08:21
Milk prices are getting udderly ridiculous
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Colin Wellbeloved - National chairman at Milk Producers' Organisation of South Africa
Guests
Colin Wellbeloved - National chairman at Milk Producers' Organisation of South Africa
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
Blue dot taxi to town? New CT project plans to improve public transport
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mikhail Manuel - PhD in Civil Engineering at Centre for Transport Studies at University of Cape Town
Guests
Mikhail Manuel - PhD in Civil Engineering at Centre for Transport Studies at University of Cape Town
125
Today at 10:08
Vax panic. Is it mad max out there?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Nicky Falkof - PHD cultural studies scholar at Wits University
Guests
Dr Nicky Falkof - PHD cultural studies scholar at Wits University
125
Today at 10:15
Why we need to decentralise vaccine roll-out now
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nathan Geffen - Editor at Ground Up
Guests
Nathan Geffen - Editor at Ground Up
125
Today at 10:33
Tourism and Vaccination holidays
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sisa Ntshona
Guests
Sisa Ntshona
125
Today at 11:05
The NPA's Missing person's unit
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Madeleine Fullard - Head Of Missing Person Task Team at Npa
Guests
Madeleine Fullard - Head Of Missing Person Task Team at Npa
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up