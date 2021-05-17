Legal Talk - Trademarks Brief

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Travel&Tourism: Department of Tourism Budget Vote
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Blessing Manale - Spokesperson at Department of Tourism
Today at 05:10
Mangaung Shutdown looks to continued as protesters seek a way forward towards receiving demands
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Themba Zweni - Member at Mangaung Community Concern
Today at 05:46
Right of Reply : WC Department of Health responds to prioritisation of rural communities
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Workplace relationship? Know the boundaries
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gillian Lumb - Director at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr Employment
Today at 06:40
Why is Bitcoin bad for the environment?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Khayelitsha extortion massacre exposes Cape's grim criminal underbelly
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 07:20
Making sense of Jacob Zuma's legal curve ball on trial day one
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr James Grant - Practicing Advocate of the High Court
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Which regions can expect to be worse-hit by third wave?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Tulio de Oliveira - Bioinformatician and director at KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (Krisp)
Today at 08:21
Milk prices are getting udderly ridiculous
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Colin Wellbeloved - National chairman at Milk Producers' Organisation of South Africa
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Blue dot taxi to town? New CT project plans to improve public transport
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mikhail Manuel - PhD in Civil Engineering at Centre for Transport Studies at University of Cape Town
Today at 10:08
Vax panic. Is it mad max out there?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Nicky Falkof - PHD cultural studies scholar at Wits University
Today at 10:15
Why we need to decentralise vaccine roll-out now
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nathan Geffen - Editor at Ground Up
Today at 10:33
Tourism and Vaccination holidays
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sisa Ntshona
Today at 11:05
The NPA's Missing person's unit
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Madeleine Fullard - Head Of Missing Person Task Team at Npa
Latest Local
Building sites in South Africa are hotbeds for organised crime Contractors are allegedly held to ransom by criminal gangs who demand protection money in order for construction to continue. 17 May 2021 7:48 PM
Noseweek could shut down after losing defamation case The court ruled the investigative magazine pay R330 000 plus legal costs after losing defamation case against a senior attorney. 17 May 2021 6:28 PM
Vaccine rollout: Alan Winde implores senior citizens to register for the jab Western Cape Premier Alan Winde's bemoaned the reluctance by many over the age of 60 to receiving the Covid-19 vaccination. 17 May 2021 5:11 PM
View all Local
Zuma's lawyers producing another stumbling block to postpone corruption trial? Zuma's legal team says it wants to bring a special plea to remove NPA Advocate Billy Downer from the prosecution. 17 May 2021 1:30 PM
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way' Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society. 17 May 2021 7:47 AM
'CoCT stops use of paintballs on baboons with no transition or alternative plan' Baboon Matters founder Jenni Trethowan says 'it feels like the City is stamping its foot, saying see what happens next.' 14 May 2021 5:40 PM
View all Politics
Is 'localisation' a realistic economic policy for South Africa? Can local businesses substitute 20% of their imports? Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto of Intellidex. 17 May 2021 7:25 PM
SA economy recovering faster than expected - 4% growth a possibility in 2021 The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments. 17 May 2021 7:08 PM
Redefine Properties reports 62.7% drop in headline earnings The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Redefine Properties CEO Andrew König. 17 May 2021 6:50 PM
View all Business
'We will be vaccinating our residents ourselves' says Evergreen Health's MD MD Elize Porter says many of Evergreen Health's registered nurses are trained as vaccinators and the Villages are site-ready. 17 May 2021 8:55 AM
Most claims about celery juice aren't backed by science, warns dietician Cape Town-based dietitian Jessica Kotlowitz says most claims about the health benefits of celery juice are unfounded. 16 May 2021 12:56 PM
Free vasectomies offered at new men’s health clinic in Cape metro The Metro Men’s Health Centre has partnered with Tygerberg Hospital to provide free vasectomies to men in the Western Cape. 15 May 2021 11:44 AM
View all Lifestyle
Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes. 14 May 2021 9:48 AM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos "It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!" 11 May 2021 4:31 PM
View all Sport
Bonang Matheba sues for R500K over claims she introduced rapper AKA to cocaine Bonang Matheba published a legal letter on Twitter addressed to podcaster Rea Gopane accusing him of spreading lies about her. 17 May 2021 1:34 PM
World's oldest DJ hangs up headphones after more than 70 years on air 96-year-old Ray Cordeiro bid farewell to his fans on Hong Kong's RTHK Radio 3 on Saturday night. 17 May 2021 12:43 PM
We handled it with utmost care - Hlubi Mboya talks Netflix film 'I Am All Girls' South African actress Hlubi Mboya is the star of the gripping Netflix film about child sex trafficking in SA. 15 May 2021 3:13 PM
View all Entertainment
Animals and pets in the UK recognised as sentient beings in 'extraordinary' bill The UK government has introduced a new bill to formally recognise animals as sentient beings, ushering in a ban on most live anima... 14 May 2021 11:54 AM
'Waking up earlier can help overweight people avoid diabetes and heart disease' "Night owls are six times more likely to develop type two diabetes than early birds," says Adam Gilchrist. 14 May 2021 11:48 AM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
View all World
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
View all Africa
I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail) Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 May 2021 8:01 PM
Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals". 17 May 2021 7:35 PM
Is 'localisation' a realistic economic policy for South Africa? Can local businesses substitute 20% of their imports? Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto of Intellidex. 17 May 2021 7:25 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Legal Talk - Trademarks Brief

Legal Talk - Trademarks Brief

17 May 2021 2:48 PM

Guests: Jehad Kasu | PR Advisor for Rack 'n Grill

              Carla Collett | Partner at legal firm Webber Wentzel specializing in intellectual property

 A few weeks ago we covered the infuriating case of the big burger chain that tried to smash the little food truck owner over his use of the term “Smashburger”?  If you missed it – Rocomamas, which is part of the Spur group, served legal papers on Muammer Kasu, owner of the Rack n Grill food truck, saying he was in breach of their trademark of the term Smashburger.  


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Music - Choccy Chox

17 May 2021 3:09 PM

Choccy Chox

Cape Town singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Choccy Chox, grew up in a musical family - his father was the keyboard player and lead member in a band named “Airborne”. 
So he says it was no surprise that growing up, he gravitated towards learning how to play instruments, and after school completed a degree in jazz music at UCT, with the saxophone as his main instrument. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food - Basics to Ask Your Wedding Cake Baker: FOOD 2 – WEDDING CAKE

17 May 2021 2:08 PM

Guest: Grace Stevens

The second part of our food segment today is all about wedding cakes.  We know the wedding industry has been very hard hit by the months of lockdown, with many couples having to cancel, delay or downscale their functions.  But even a small wedding deserves a beautiful cake, and my guest today loves creating special designs for the special couple.
Her name is Grace Stevens and she is an award-winning TV chef and cookbook author who has been creating wedding cakes for over 12 years. Welcome Grace

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restaurant News with Eat Out: FOOD PART 1 – EAT OUT

17 May 2021 1:53 PM

Guest: Tessa Purdon  | Food editor  at Food24.Com

Time for our weekly update from the team at Eat Our and Food24, which are respectively South Africa’s biggest restaurant guide and foodie site.  Their head of content Tessa Purdon is with us today 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: Cecelia Forest stakeholder and public engagement process

17 May 2021 1:38 PM

Guest: Nicky Schmidt | Chairperson at Parkscape
            Frans van Rooyen |Table Mountain National Park's manager

 

On Friday evening, Sanparks published an notice giving stakeholders and the public 5 days to register in order to take part in the engagement process for the review of the Tokai Cecilia Management Framework. 
It says the intended first review of the framework was delayed several times since 2015 by fires, a litigation process, and then the Covid-19 pandemic which made direct public engagements not possible.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies and the latest from the small screen

14 May 2021 3:29 PM

Stephan Lombard - We’ll start with podcasts, and our producer Stephan Lombard has something fun an fictional picked out for us this week


Rafiq Wagiet - let’s take a look at the new movies opening on circuit this weekend – our producer reporter Rafiq Wagiet has the run-down.



Craig Falck - Now onto the small screen, where once again we call on Craig Falcke, deputy editor of TV Plus magazine, to pick out some ideas for you.  
 

The weekend is here and we’ve picked out another bumper crop of entertainment offerings to keep you occupied.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health & Wellness - ME

14 May 2021 2:51 PM

Guest: Dr Elizabeth Murray



Myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS)

- Disease characterised by profound fatigue, sleep abnormalities, pain and other symptoms that are made worse by exertion.
-   Occurs more commonly in women. 
-  Most common in people between 40 and 60 years old, the illness affects children, adolescents, and adults of all ages.
-  Cause of condition is unknown, but may include environmental or genetic factors.
-People with ME/CFS may not look ill.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAFTA special

14 May 2021 2:07 PM

Guests: Makhosazana Khanyile - CEO of the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF)
Nomsa Philiso - Channel Director of Local Entertainment at M-Net

Pat van Heerden - Channel Head SABC3 Bouquet


 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music: Dylan Farred

13 May 2021 3:08 PM

Guest: Dylan Red | Cape Town born and bred singer and songwriter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Life Hack: SilverFit

13 May 2021 2:57 PM

Guest: Hannah Raath | A biokineticist and founder of the exercise and wellness programme

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

