On the couch - acoustic engineer sounds the alarm over wind farm impact on Addo elephants

Guest: Keo Mokolopo



Gymnastics South Africa is determined to get people fit and healthy.

To do this, it has launched two initiatives: The Skipnation Rope Skipping Challenge - and - Rope Skipping in a Box packages for schools across the country.

The first is a competition which kicks off today and is a virtual competition which will see participants from across the country participate in a basic 30-second speed competition.

And, it has been distributing hundreds of Rope Skipping in a Box packages to schools, which include all the resources schools and communities need to get active.

We speak to Keo Mokolopo, second VP of Gymnastics SA.

arrow_forward