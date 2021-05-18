Travel - Exploring the Addo Elephant National Park

Guest: Mitch Reardon
TRAVEL – ADDO ELEPHANT PARK
Well after that conversation on the couch I thought we’d better take a closer look at Addo itself and invite you to do some armchair travel there with us in our tavel and tourism segment today.
Mitch Reardon who is a former game ranger turned wildlife photographer and writer, and the author of a new book called “Shaping Addo – the story of a South African National Park
Guest: Larah Eksteen
Today's music guest is a multiskilled singer-violinist, pianist and music producer. who started playing the violin at the age of 3, and has not looked back.
Larah Eksteen regards herself as an innovator, helping to take classical music mainstream, by position string instruments in comtemporary, electronic, jazz and Latin genres among others.
Guest: Keo Mokolopo
Gymnastics South Africa is determined to get people fit and healthy.
To do this, it has launched two initiatives: The Skipnation Rope Skipping Challenge - and - Rope Skipping in a Box packages for schools across the country.
The first is a competition which kicks off today and is a virtual competition which will see participants from across the country participate in a basic 30-second speed competition.
And, it has been distributing hundreds of Rope Skipping in a Box packages to schools, which include all the resources schools and communities need to get active.
We speak to Keo Mokolopo, second VP of Gymnastics SA.
Guest: Hannah Altman
FAMILY MATTERS – RECOVERING FROM ANOREXIA
The scourge (SKERJ) of eating disorders is one which plagues many families, and which can have long-lasting health consequences.
My guest today is bucking that trend, because she’s not only speaking about her own experience of anorexia, she has written a short e-book about it which is brutally honest about how she got there, what she was feeling and thinking as she suffered through the disease, and how she found her way out of it.
Guest: Terry Mackenzie-Hoy
He is an acoustic engineer who has just completed a study at the Addo Elephant Park of how the low frequency noise emitted by wind turbines might impact elephant herds and their communication.
Choccy Chox
Cape Town singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Choccy Chox, grew up in a musical family - his father was the keyboard player and lead member in a band named “Airborne”.
So he says it was no surprise that growing up, he gravitated towards learning how to play instruments, and after school completed a degree in jazz music at UCT, with the saxophone as his main instrument.
Guests: Jehad Kasu | PR Advisor for Rack 'n Grill
Carla Collett | Partner at legal firm Webber Wentzel specializing in intellectual property
A few weeks ago we covered the infuriating case of the big burger chain that tried to smash the little food truck owner over his use of the term “Smashburger”? If you missed it – Rocomamas, which is part of the Spur group, served legal papers on Muammer Kasu, owner of the Rack n Grill food truck, saying he was in breach of their trademark of the term Smashburger.
Guest: Grace Stevens
The second part of our food segment today is all about wedding cakes. We know the wedding industry has been very hard hit by the months of lockdown, with many couples having to cancel, delay or downscale their functions. But even a small wedding deserves a beautiful cake, and my guest today loves creating special designs for the special couple.
Her name is Grace Stevens and she is an award-winning TV chef and cookbook author who has been creating wedding cakes for over 12 years. Welcome Grace
Guest: Tessa Purdon | Food editor at Food24.Com
Time for our weekly update from the team at Eat Our and Food24, which are respectively South Africa’s biggest restaurant guide and foodie site. Their head of content Tessa Purdon is with us today
Guest: Nicky Schmidt | Chairperson at Parkscape
Frans van Rooyen |Table Mountain National Park's manager
On Friday evening, Sanparks published an notice giving stakeholders and the public 5 days to register in order to take part in the engagement process for the review of the Tokai Cecilia Management Framework.
It says the intended first review of the framework was delayed several times since 2015 by fires, a litigation process, and then the Covid-19 pandemic which made direct public engagements not possible.