Family Matters - overcoming anorexia

Guest: Hannah Altman



FAMILY MATTERS – RECOVERING FROM ANOREXIA

The scourge (SKERJ) of eating disorders is one which plagues many families, and which can have long-lasting health consequences.

My guest today is bucking that trend, because she’s not only speaking about her own experience of anorexia, she has written a short e-book about it which is brutally honest about how she got there, what she was feeling and thinking as she suffered through the disease, and how she found her way out of it.