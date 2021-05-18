Gymnastics South Africa is determined to get people fit and healthy.

Streaming issues? Report here
World’s largest refrigerated cargo ship in SA to transport record citrus exports 'A truly historic moment' - Citrus Growers Association's Justin Chadwick on how specialised reefer ships will boost the industry. 18 May 2021 7:13 PM
2021 National Arts Festival is back! With live shows nogal "We’re going to do our best with very, very strict Covid-19 protocols in place," says National Arts Festival CEO Monica Newton. 18 May 2021 4:53 PM
Banning alcohol sales work. Partial alcohol sales bans do not – study Mike Wills interviews Professor Charles Parry of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit. 18 May 2021 3:59 PM
Khayelitsha killings 'Everything points to this being extortion-related' Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith says the multi-agency investigative extortion task team is starting to work 18 May 2021 2:42 PM
IEC holds 40 by-elections in 25 municipalities on Wednesday "We do not expect significant disruptions," says Masego Shiburi (Independent Electoral Commission). 18 May 2021 1:36 PM
Playing his Ace: 'The constitution of the ANC is on trial' says ruling party Ace Magashule wants a court to overturn his temporary suspension, he insists his constitutional rights were being undermined. 18 May 2021 1:30 PM
Vodacom to launch e-commerce 'super-app' in partnership with Alibaba Vodacom is challenging the banks at their own game! exclaims Bruce Whitfield as he interviews Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub. 18 May 2021 9:02 PM
Brewing giant Heineken going after majority stake in Distell (Savanna, Amarula) The Dutch brewer could be attracted specifically to Distell's cider component, speculates analyst Keith McLachlan. 18 May 2021 7:52 PM
Vodacom increases dividend as South Africans' hunger for data grows The Money Show interviews Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub about the Group's full-year results. 18 May 2021 6:35 PM
'Droning noise from E Cape wind farms – bad news for Addo elephants' "It’s certain that the noise from the turbines will be heard by the elephants of Addo," says acoustic engineer Terry McKenzie-Hoy. 18 May 2021 2:43 PM
I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail) Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 May 2021 8:01 PM
Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals". 17 May 2021 7:35 PM
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way' Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society. 17 May 2021 7:47 AM
Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes. 14 May 2021 9:48 AM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
Bonang Matheba sues for R500K over claims she introduced rapper AKA to cocaine Bonang Matheba published a legal letter on Twitter addressed to podcaster Rea Gopane accusing him of spreading lies about her. 17 May 2021 1:34 PM
World's oldest DJ hangs up headphones after more than 70 years on air 96-year-old Ray Cordeiro bid farewell to his fans on Hong Kong's RTHK Radio 3 on Saturday night. 17 May 2021 12:43 PM
Train firm 'sorry' for announcement which excluded non-binary passenger The conductor made an announcement welcoming ‘ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls’ on board the train earlier this month. 18 May 2021 11:01 AM
Is your boss (literally) working you to death? A study by the WHO has revealed that longer working hours are leading to an increase in stroke and heart disease-related deaths. 18 May 2021 10:26 AM
Animals and pets in the UK recognised as sentient beings in 'extraordinary' bill The UK government has introduced a new bill to formally recognise animals as sentient beings, ushering in a ban on most live anima... 14 May 2021 11:54 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Gymnastics South Africa is determined to get people fit and healthy.

Gymnastics South Africa is determined to get people fit and healthy.

18 May 2021 2:54 PM

Guest: Keo Mokolopo

Gymnastics South Africa is determined to get people fit and healthy.
 To do this, it has launched two initiatives: The Skipnation Rope Skipping Challenge - and - Rope Skipping in a Box packages for schools across the country.
The first is a competition which kicks off today and is a virtual competition which will see participants from across  the country participate in a basic 30-second speed competition.
 And, it has been distributing hundreds of Rope Skipping in a Box packages to schools, which include all the resources schools and communities need to get active. 
 We speak to Keo Mokolopo, second VP of Gymnastics SA. 


Music with Larah Eksteen

18 May 2021 3:12 PM

Guest: Larah Eksteen

Today's music guest is a multiskilled singer-violinist, pianist and music producer. who started playing the violin at the age of 3, and has not looked back.
Larah Eksteen regards herself as an innovator, helping to take classical music mainstream, by position string instruments in comtemporary, electronic, jazz and Latin genres among others.

Family Matters - overcoming anorexia

18 May 2021 2:36 PM

Guest: Hannah Altman

FAMILY MATTERS – RECOVERING FROM ANOREXIA
The scourge (SKERJ) of eating disorders is one which plagues many families, and which can have long-lasting health consequences. 
My guest today is bucking that trend, because she’s not only speaking about her own experience of anorexia, she has written a short e-book about it which is brutally honest about how she got there, what she was feeling and thinking as she suffered through the disease, and how she found her way out of it.

Travel - Exploring the Addo Elephant National Park

18 May 2021 2:06 PM

Guest: Mitch Reardon

TRAVEL – ADDO ELEPHANT PARK 
Well after that conversation on the couch I thought we’d better take a closer look at Addo itself and invite you to do some armchair travel there with us in our tavel and tourism segment today.
Mitch Reardon who is a former game ranger turned wildlife photographer and writer, and the author of a new book called “Shaping Addo – the story of a South African National Park

On the couch - acoustic engineer sounds the alarm over wind farm impact on Addo elephants

18 May 2021 1:45 PM

Guest: Terry Mackenzie-Hoy

He is an acoustic engineer who has just completed a study at the Addo Elephant Park of how the low frequency noise emitted by wind turbines might impact elephant herds and their communication. 

Music - Choccy Chox

17 May 2021 3:09 PM

Choccy Chox

Cape Town singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Choccy Chox, grew up in a musical family - his father was the keyboard player and lead member in a band named “Airborne”. 
So he says it was no surprise that growing up, he gravitated towards learning how to play instruments, and after school completed a degree in jazz music at UCT, with the saxophone as his main instrument. 

Legal Talk - Trademarks Brief

17 May 2021 2:48 PM

Guests: Jehad Kasu | PR Advisor for Rack 'n Grill

              Carla Collett | Partner at legal firm Webber Wentzel specializing in intellectual property

 A few weeks ago we covered the infuriating case of the big burger chain that tried to smash the little food truck owner over his use of the term “Smashburger”?  If you missed it – Rocomamas, which is part of the Spur group, served legal papers on Muammer Kasu, owner of the Rack n Grill food truck, saying he was in breach of their trademark of the term Smashburger.  

Food - Basics to Ask Your Wedding Cake Baker: FOOD 2 – WEDDING CAKE

17 May 2021 2:08 PM

Guest: Grace Stevens

The second part of our food segment today is all about wedding cakes.  We know the wedding industry has been very hard hit by the months of lockdown, with many couples having to cancel, delay or downscale their functions.  But even a small wedding deserves a beautiful cake, and my guest today loves creating special designs for the special couple.
Her name is Grace Stevens and she is an award-winning TV chef and cookbook author who has been creating wedding cakes for over 12 years. Welcome Grace

Restaurant News with Eat Out: FOOD PART 1 – EAT OUT

17 May 2021 1:53 PM

Guest: Tessa Purdon  | Food editor  at Food24.Com

Time for our weekly update from the team at Eat Our and Food24, which are respectively South Africa’s biggest restaurant guide and foodie site.  Their head of content Tessa Purdon is with us today 

On the couch: Cecelia Forest stakeholder and public engagement process

17 May 2021 1:38 PM

Guest: Nicky Schmidt | Chairperson at Parkscape
            Frans van Rooyen |Table Mountain National Park's manager

 

On Friday evening, Sanparks published an notice giving stakeholders and the public 5 days to register in order to take part in the engagement process for the review of the Tokai Cecilia Management Framework. 
It says the intended first review of the framework was delayed several times since 2015 by fires, a litigation process, and then the Covid-19 pandemic which made direct public engagements not possible.

Summit urges lifting patents for Africa COVID-19 vaccines: Macron

18 May 2021 9:06 PM

EU top diplomat urges Israel-Palestinian ceasefire

18 May 2021 7:21 PM

IEC goes high tech to address voter fraud

18 May 2021 6:58 PM

