On the couch : Dancer Mikayla Isaacs on being leading lady in Ingoma

Guest: Mikayla Isaacs - BALLET DANCER
Artscape celebrates their 50th birthday and mark the return of Cape Town City Ballet to the stage.
Cape Town City Ballet have launched their new season with a double-bill that is just so clever in its choice of ballets. First you get the ethereal fantasy of Les Sylphides, one of the most famous classical romantic ballets of them all, awash with white tulle, fairy wings and moonlight woods, accompanied by the gorgeous piano composition of Chopin. It’s light and delicate and pretty and the stuff that little ballerina dreams are made of.
There is so much to applaud about this piece including the stunning lighting work, but today we have the privilege of acknowledging the leading lady, dancer Mikayla Isaacs who is with us on the virtual couch.
Guests: Stephan Lombard - Cape Talk Producer
Rafiq Wagiet - Cape Talk Producer
Craig Falcke - Deputy editor of TV Plus magazine
Guest: Dr Sindeep Bhana
Thyroid awareness
Guest: Cherie Jones
Her debut novel is a compelling and unforgettable book. Called How the One Armed Sister Sweeps Her House, it is set in the author’s native Barbados, and speaks to so many issues that are relevant to us here in South Africa, including domestic violence, inter-generational trauma, poverty and racism.
The book has already been shortlisted for this year’s Woman’s Prize for Fiction., one of the most presitiogus literary awards whose previous winers include the likes of Barbara Kingsolver, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Lionel Shriver, and Maggie O’Farrell
Guest: Glenn Bryant - co-founder and director of Six Dogs Distillery
We're joined on the couch by the co-founder of a local gin distillery that started from modest beginnings in Worcester to expanding its reach Europe and now also setting up a physical office in the Netherlands.
From distilling gin in a farm shed in Worcester that once used to housed the distiller’s dogs, The SIX DOGS DISTELLERY is now setting up an office in the Netherlands, with big dreams of expanding its reach in the European market.
The brand began with Six Dogs Karoo gin, a classic London dry-style spirit using botanicals from the succulent Karoo.
Guest: Khumbulani “Wonder Boy” Langa
DJ's and Producers, Mzwandile Khuluse and Khumbulani “Wonder Boy” Langa hail from Umlazi, outside of Durban in KZN, and in 2010 they teamed up to form the dance music duo - CampMasters.
Campmasters is a SAMA award winning duo, with their music featuring on the SAMA winning album, AfroSummer 17 which featured their 2017 smash hit, '3am'.
Last year they signed a recording deal with Warner Music South Africa, as their music also began getting radio airplay
Guest: Shafeeka Anthony - Marketing Manager of personal finance
Fraudsters are always coming up with new, innovative ways to dupe unsuspecting consumers out of their hard earned money.
According to the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC), cybercrimes are increasing at an “alarming” rate, with digital banking incidents up by 20% in 2019 on the previous year.
And with the shift and increase towards digital banking, more people are falling victim to cybercrime.
But consumers are not just being caught out by online criminals, given the current Covid-19 conditions, some fraudsters are even asking for donations on behalf of real or fake non-profits, claiming to assist people affected by the pandemic.
There's a multitude of ways that criminals can con you out of your money, but there are also ways in which you can prevent thus from happening.
Guest: Cherise Viljoen - Kirstenbosch Senior Horticulturist
Firewise plants
Guest: Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler (Trudie Broekmann standing in for Wendy)
Timeshares & Clearing Credit Records
Guest: Ciro De Siena
Car review - Audi RS5