Music: Campmasters

Guest: Shafeeka Anthony - Marketing Manager of personal finance



Fraudsters are always coming up with new, innovative ways to dupe unsuspecting consumers out of their hard earned money.



According to the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC), cybercrimes are increasing at an “alarming” rate, with digital banking incidents up by 20% in 2019 on the previous year.



And with the shift and increase towards digital banking, more people are falling victim to cybercrime.

But consumers are not just being caught out by online criminals, given the current Covid-19 conditions, some fraudsters are even asking for donations on behalf of real or fake non-profits, claiming to assist people affected by the pandemic.

There's a multitude of ways that criminals can con you out of your money, but there are also ways in which you can prevent thus from happening.

