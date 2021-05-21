Entertainment News

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
WC govt to add 17 more public sector vaccine sites as Phase 2 rollout ramps up An additional 17 public vaccination sites will be opened from Monday 24 May as the province gradually scales up the Phase 2 vaccin... 22 May 2021 2:06 PM
MEC Fritz vows to keep close watch on Khayelitsha killings court case MEC Albert Fritz says he'll be keeping a close eye on the Khayelitsha shooting case after four suspects appeared in court this wee... 22 May 2021 12:34 PM
Meet Vuyiseka Arendse, an inspiring CT firefighter featured in a new global film Local female firefighter Vuyiseka Arendse was recently featured in an international short film that celebrates women who have over... 22 May 2021 10:36 AM
[LISTEN] 'Walk-ins are discouraged, but we also don't want to waste vaccines' WCHD Dr Saadiq Kariem answers pressing questions from CapeTalk listeners. 21 May 2021 4:00 PM
Declining support for DA in by-elections amid internal drama Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia says the DA appears to be losing support in some wards amid factionalism within the party. 21 May 2021 1:53 PM
Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire begins - no preconditions Eyewitness News correspondent in the Middle East Paula Slier talks to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report. 21 May 2021 1:25 PM
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Tiger Brands committing R100m to invest in food and beverage startups 'Tiger Brands is working on a more courageous culture' says CEO Noel Doyle. 20 May 2021 8:44 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
Hospital emergency rooms brace for spike in burn injuries as winter approaches South Africans are at a higher risk of burns during the winter season because of open fires, gas heaters, and other appliances use... 22 May 2021 9:46 AM
South Africa needs remote working visa ASAP, before we get left behind - WC govt Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier has written to the national government to request that it urgently introduces a remote wo... 22 May 2021 8:50 AM
Europe opens up to fully vaccinated foreigners – approves bloc-wide vax passport "This will really open up Europe to a lot of the world," says Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 21 May 2021 2:53 PM
Suspend school contact sport in Gauteng instead of blanket ban - DA MP The DA's shadow minister for education Baxolile Nodada says the DBE should have implemented a differentiated approach with the sus... 20 May 2021 4:58 PM
Jolly time as WP Cricket honours Newlands icon Boeta Cassiem with special event The Western Province Cricket Association is paying tribute to Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem at a function at Newlands Cricket Gro... 19 May 2021 12:04 PM
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way' Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society. 17 May 2021 7:47 AM
Rocker Francois Van Coke spins his favourite 80s and 90s picks on CapeTalk Tune in at 10 am on Sunday as solo artist and Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel frontman takes to the airwaves in #AnHourWith. 21 May 2021 5:28 PM
US singer Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary The 28-year-old used their Twitter account to tell their 55 million followers that they are 'proud' to identify as non-binary. 19 May 2021 2:43 PM
2021 National Arts Festival is back! With live shows nogal "We’re going to do our best with very, very strict Covid-19 protocols in place," says National Arts Festival CEO Monica Newton. 18 May 2021 4:53 PM
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
MSG is not bad for you (although the myth persists), so go for it! "For people who don’t have hypertension, lots of research shows MSG is not harmful," says Dr. Harris Steinman, an allergy expert. 21 May 2021 12:31 PM
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Guests: Stephan Lombard - Cape Talk Producer

              Rafiq Wagiet - Cape Talk Producer

              Craig Falcke - Deputy editor of TV Plus magazine


Health & Wellness : Thyroid awareness

21 May 2021 2:57 PM

Guest: Dr Sindeep Bhana

Thyroid awareness 

Book Club : Womens Prize shortlisted Cherie Jones

21 May 2021 2:05 PM

Guest: Cherie Jones 

Her debut novel is a compelling and unforgettable book. Called How the One Armed Sister Sweeps Her House, it is set in the author’s native Barbados, and speaks to so many issues that are relevant to us here in South Africa, including domestic violence, inter-generational trauma, poverty and racism.
The book has already been shortlisted for this year’s Woman’s Prize for Fiction., one of the most presitiogus literary awards whose previous winers include the likes of Barbara Kingsolver, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie,  Lionel Shriver, and Maggie O’Farrell

On the couch: Six Dogs Distillery

21 May 2021 1:42 PM

Guest: Glenn Bryant - co-founder and director of Six Dogs Distillery

We're joined on the couch by the co-founder of a local gin distillery that started from modest beginnings in Worcester to expanding its reach Europe and now also setting up a physical office in the Netherlands.
 
From distilling gin in a farm shed in Worcester that once used to housed the distiller’s dogs, The SIX DOGS DISTELLERY is now setting up an office in the Netherlands, with big dreams of expanding its reach in the European market.
The brand began with Six Dogs Karoo gin, a classic London dry-style spirit using botanicals from the succulent Karoo. 

Music: Campmasters

20 May 2021 3:06 PM

Guest: Khumbulani “Wonder Boy” Langa

DJ's and Producers, Mzwandile Khuluse and Khumbulani “Wonder Boy” Langa hail from Umlazi, outside of Durban in KZN, and in 2010 they teamed up to form the dance music duo - CampMasters.
 Campmasters is a SAMA award winning duo, with their music featuring on the SAMA winning album, AfroSummer 17 which featured their 2017 smash hit, '3am'.
Last year they signed a recording deal with Warner Music South Africa, as their music also began getting radio airplay

Life Hacks : How to protect yourself from financial fraud

20 May 2021 2:58 PM

Guest: Shafeeka Anthony - Marketing Manager of personal finance

Fraudsters are always coming up with new, innovative ways to dupe unsuspecting consumers out of their hard earned money.

According to the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC), cybercrimes are increasing at an “alarming” rate, with digital banking incidents up by 20% in 2019 on the previous year.

And with the shift and increase towards digital banking, more people are falling victim to cybercrime.
But consumers are not just being caught out by online criminals, given the current Covid-19 conditions, some fraudsters are even asking for donations on behalf of real or fake non-profits, claiming to assist people affected by the pandemic.
There's a multitude of ways that criminals can con you out of your money, but there are also ways in which you can prevent thus from happening.

Happy Home and Garden : Firewise plants

20 May 2021 2:06 PM

Guest: Cherise Viljoen - Kirstenbosch Senior Horticulturist

Firewise plants  

On the couch : Dancer Mikayla Isaacs on being leading lady in Ingoma

20 May 2021 1:44 PM

Guest: Mikayla Isaacs - BALLET DANCER 

Artscape celebrates their 50th birthday and mark the return of Cape Town City Ballet to the stage.

Cape Town City Ballet have launched their new season with a double-bill that is just so clever in its choice of ballets.  First you get the ethereal fantasy of Les Sylphides, one of the most famous classical romantic ballets of them all, awash with white tulle, fairy wings and moonlight woods, accompanied by the gorgeous piano composition of Chopin.  It’s light and delicate and pretty and the stuff that little ballerina dreams are made of.

There is so much to applaud about this piece including the stunning lighting work, but today we have the privilege of acknowledging the leading lady, dancer Mikayla Isaacs who is with us on the virtual couch.

Consumer Talk with Trudie Broekmann: Timeshares & Clearing Credit Records

20 May 2021 11:26 AM

Guest: Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler (Trudie Broekmann standing in for Wendy)

Timeshares & Clearing Credit Records

Car Talk with Ciro de Siena: Car review - Audi RS5

19 May 2021 2:06 PM

Guest: Ciro De Siena

Car review - Audi RS5

South Africa needs remote working visa ASAP, before we get left behind - WC govt

Lifestyle Local

MEC Fritz vows to keep close watch on Khayelitsha killings court case

Local

Meet Vuyiseka Arendse, an inspiring CT firefighter featured in a new global film

Local

Lying to the police about being kidnapped could see you spend 20 years in jail

22 May 2021 1:41 PM

Masuku 'relieved & happy' after ANC NDC lifts his suspension from Gauteng PEC

22 May 2021 1:16 PM

SAHRC vows to pursue all bullying, sexual misconduct cases in Limpopo schools

22 May 2021 12:45 PM

