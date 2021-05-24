Wesli Jacobs, Executive Sous Chef at the Three Forks pop-up restaurant at the Table Bay Hotel

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Travel&Tourism: Rental, cashflow relief for qualifying Fedhasa-registered restaurateurs
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
David Morobe - Spokesperson at The Sukuma Fund
Today at 05:10
Africa Day: What progress has been made on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Trudi Hartzenburg - Executive Director at tralac
Today at 05:46
Road to local government elections: Looking at the frequency and intensity of service delivery protests
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Martin Bekker - Post-doctoral research fellow at the Institute for the Future of Knowledge at University of Johannesburg
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Local writer is giving away R10000 to help make his dream come true
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jeremy Forsyth - Author
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: AfroStory launches version 2.0
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr John Ashmore - Founder at AfroStory
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Africa Day: The Pan-African Parliament is in session
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jeffrey Onganga - Media and Communications head for Pan-African Parliament
Today at 07:20
Africa Day: Challenges the continent faces
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Liesl Louw-Vaudran - Senior Researcher at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Should we ban sugary drinks at school tuckshops?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Agnes Ersze - Researcher, SAMRC/Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science- PRICELESS SA at University Of The Witswatersrand
Today at 09:20
Cape Town's elderly Covid-scepticism problem
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:15
RAK: Ikhaya Loxola, Dischem Foundation
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sherry Saltzman
Today at 10:33
Takealot 10th birthday competition
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Julie-Anne Walsh
Today at 11:05
JAIL take - Usethubeni & Chonna
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
Monte Rosa old age home - still going after 126 years - vaccinates its residents South Africa's oldest nursing home, Monte Rosa, has vaccinated its residents and staff against Covid-19. 24 May 2021 3:34 PM
'Adjusted alert levels will send the right message' as third wave takes hold Mia Malan Editor-in-Chief at Bhekisisa Health says experts are predicting 5000 plus daily infections within two weeks. 24 May 2021 1:49 PM
Kinnear murder accused denied bail again Zane Kilian had previously applied for bail but his application was dismissed by the Bellville Regional Court back in March. 24 May 2021 1:40 PM
View all Local
'They know Ace will fight at all costs' - ANC NWC to discuss Magashule defiance Suspended ANC SG Ace Magashule is expected to be on the agenda of the party’s national working committee (NWC) meeting on Monday a... 24 May 2021 1:38 PM
SAPS: Police at Sea Point Pro-Palestine rally was to protect protesters as well W Cape SAPS spokesperson Col Andre Traut says the police have a responsibility to protect protesters and the public. 24 May 2021 10:03 AM
Covid vaccinations sites increase from 7 to 53 this week - Premier Winde Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the long-term goal is to vaccinate 30,000 people a day. 24 May 2021 9:05 AM
View all Politics
The future starts NOW – expert insights into what may lie ahead Bronwyn Williams discusses her book "The Future Starts Now: Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society". 24 May 2021 7:29 PM
[EXPLAINER] NFT of 'Charlie Bit My Finger' YouTube clip sells for R10.6 million The Davies-Carr family just sold a non-fungible token of "Charlie Bit My Finger" – uploaded to YouTube in 2007 - for $760 999. 24 May 2021 7:19 PM
Cybercrime is on the increase – and so are the amounts of ransom money The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intelligence. 24 May 2021 7:02 PM
View all Business
It's time for an 'eco-awakening' and WWF South Africa says it needs your support The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF South Africa) has launched a campaign encouraging people to stand up for nature by pledging to... 23 May 2021 9:52 AM
Hospital emergency rooms brace for spike in burn injuries as winter approaches South Africans are at a higher risk of burns during the winter season because of open fires, gas heaters, and other appliances use... 22 May 2021 9:46 AM
South Africa needs remote working visa ASAP, before we get left behind - WC govt Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier has written to the national government to request that it urgently introduces a remote wo... 22 May 2021 8:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
View all Sport
[EXPLAINER] NFT of 'Charlie Bit My Finger' YouTube clip sells for R10.6 million The Davies-Carr family just sold a non-fungible token of "Charlie Bit My Finger" – uploaded to YouTube in 2007 - for $760 999. 24 May 2021 7:19 PM
[WATCH] 'I regret many things' - AKA's tell-all interview on Anele Tembe's death There have been mixed reactions on social media following a sit-down interview in which rapper AKA details the moments before Anel... 23 May 2021 10:58 AM
Rocker Francois Van Coke spins his favourite 80s and 90s picks on CapeTalk Tune in at 10 am on Sunday as solo artist and Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel frontman takes to the airwaves in #AnHourWith. 21 May 2021 5:28 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
South Africa targeted for rare plant poaching placing biodiversity at risk Zanne Brink of CapeNature says plants such as Conophytum are regarded as collector's items. 24 May 2021 6:40 AM
Europe opens up to fully vaccinated foreigners – approves bloc-wide vax passport "This will really open up Europe to a lot of the world," says Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 21 May 2021 2:53 PM
View all World
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
View all Africa
I don’t like the word 'retirement'. I call it my 'drawdown phase' - Mike Wills Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Wills about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 24 May 2021 8:06 PM
The future starts NOW – expert insights into what may lie ahead Bronwyn Williams discusses her book "The Future Starts Now: Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society". 24 May 2021 7:29 PM
MSG is not bad for you (although the myth persists), so go for it! "For people who don’t have hypertension, lots of research shows MSG is not harmful," says Dr. Harris Steinman, an allergy expert. 21 May 2021 12:31 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Wesli Jacobs, Executive Sous Chef at the Three Forks pop-up restaurant at the Table Bay Hotel

Wesli Jacobs, Executive Sous Chef at the Three Forks pop-up restaurant at the Table Bay Hotel

24 May 2021 2:24 PM

Three Forks pop up restaurant puts the Table Bay Hotel’s executive sous chef Wesli Jacobs in the spotlight as he hosts a contemporary dining experience focused on fresh, locally sourced ingredients.


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Music with Roeshdien Jaz

24 May 2021 3:10 PM

With Roeshdien Jaz.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Talk - What is involved in getting a divorce?

24 May 2021 2:50 PM

Pippa speaks to attorney Nicolene Shoman-Louw who is the managing director of Schoeman Law.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restaurant News with Eat Out

24 May 2021 1:53 PM

Eat Out and Food 24 are respectively South Africa's biggest online restaurant guide and biggest foodie community, so whether you’re wanting to get stuck in in your own kitchen or let someone else do the cooking, you’ll be spoiled for inspiration and choice.


Pippa speaks to Natalie Wilson - their head of food

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch with Monte Rosa - South Africa's oldest nursing home

24 May 2021 1:41 PM

With Clive van Zyl, the general manager of Monte Rosa home for the elderly and frail to the show.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Entertainment News

21 May 2021 3:21 PM

Guests: Stephan Lombard - Cape Talk Producer

              Rafiq Wagiet - Cape Talk Producer

              Craig Falcke - Deputy editor of TV Plus magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health & Wellness : Thyroid awareness

21 May 2021 2:57 PM

Guest: Dr Sindeep Bhana

Thyroid awareness 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book Club : Womens Prize shortlisted Cherie Jones

21 May 2021 2:05 PM

Guest: Cherie Jones 

Her debut novel is a compelling and unforgettable book. Called How the One Armed Sister Sweeps Her House, it is set in the author’s native Barbados, and speaks to so many issues that are relevant to us here in South Africa, including domestic violence, inter-generational trauma, poverty and racism.
The book has already been shortlisted for this year’s Woman’s Prize for Fiction., one of the most presitiogus literary awards whose previous winers include the likes of Barbara Kingsolver, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie,  Lionel Shriver, and Maggie O’Farrell

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: Six Dogs Distillery

21 May 2021 1:42 PM

Guest: Glenn Bryant - co-founder and director of Six Dogs Distillery

We're joined on the couch by the co-founder of a local gin distillery that started from modest beginnings in Worcester to expanding its reach Europe and now also setting up a physical office in the Netherlands.
 
From distilling gin in a farm shed in Worcester that once used to housed the distiller’s dogs, The SIX DOGS DISTELLERY is now setting up an office in the Netherlands, with big dreams of expanding its reach in the European market.
The brand began with Six Dogs Karoo gin, a classic London dry-style spirit using botanicals from the succulent Karoo. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music: Campmasters

20 May 2021 3:06 PM

Guest: Khumbulani “Wonder Boy” Langa

DJ's and Producers, Mzwandile Khuluse and Khumbulani “Wonder Boy” Langa hail from Umlazi, outside of Durban in KZN, and in 2010 they teamed up to form the dance music duo - CampMasters.
 Campmasters is a SAMA award winning duo, with their music featuring on the SAMA winning album, AfroSummer 17 which featured their 2017 smash hit, '3am'.
Last year they signed a recording deal with Warner Music South Africa, as their music also began getting radio airplay

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

