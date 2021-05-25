Travel - Maldives

Guest: Cherie Jones



Her debut novel is a compelling and unforgettable book. Called How the One Armed Sister Sweeps Her House, it is set in the author’s native Barbados, and speaks to so many issues that are relevant to us here in South Africa, including domestic violence, inter-generational trauma, poverty and racism.

The book has already been shortlisted for this year’s Woman’s Prize for Fiction., one of the most presitiogus literary awards whose previous winers include the likes of Barbara Kingsolver, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Lionel Shriver, and Maggie O’Farrell

