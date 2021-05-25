Travel - Maldives

Pippa speaks to Allison Foat.
Joining Pippa on the couch today is the programmes manager for MOSAIC, a non-profit organisation we’ve featured on the show before, which does extensive work in the field of gender-based violence. Their focus is dual – they offer support services to those who are trying to escape situations of domestic violence, and are also passionate about education programmes which prevent it from happening in the first place.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Roeshdien Jaz.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to attorney Nicolene Shoman-Louw who is the managing director of Schoeman Law.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Three Forks pop up restaurant puts the Table Bay Hotel’s executive sous chef Wesli Jacobs in the spotlight as he hosts a contemporary dining experience focused on fresh, locally sourced ingredients.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Eat Out and Food 24 are respectively South Africa's biggest online restaurant guide and biggest foodie community, so whether you’re wanting to get stuck in in your own kitchen or let someone else do the cooking, you’ll be spoiled for inspiration and choice.
Pippa speaks to Natalie Wilson - their head of food
With Clive van Zyl, the general manager of Monte Rosa home for the elderly and frail to the show.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Stephan Lombard - Cape Talk Producer
Rafiq Wagiet - Cape Talk Producer
Craig Falcke - Deputy editor of TV Plus magazine
Guest: Dr Sindeep Bhana
Thyroid awareness
Guest: Cherie Jones
Her debut novel is a compelling and unforgettable book. Called How the One Armed Sister Sweeps Her House, it is set in the author’s native Barbados, and speaks to so many issues that are relevant to us here in South Africa, including domestic violence, inter-generational trauma, poverty and racism.
The book has already been shortlisted for this year’s Woman’s Prize for Fiction., one of the most presitiogus literary awards whose previous winers include the likes of Barbara Kingsolver, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Lionel Shriver, and Maggie O’Farrell