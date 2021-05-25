Music with Dr Bone

With Dr Bone.
In Family Matters today we’re raising awareness about a condition called Childhood Apraxia of Speech. It’s a speech development disorder, something I’d literally never heard of until one of our guests today alerted me to its existence – and she told me she also didn’t know a thing about it before her own child was diagnosed.
Her name is Pippa ?? and she’ll explain what her family experienced
Pippa speaks to Allison Foat.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Joining Pippa on the couch today is the programmes manager for MOSAIC, a non-profit organisation we’ve featured on the show before, which does extensive work in the field of gender-based violence. Their focus is dual – they offer support services to those who are trying to escape situations of domestic violence, and are also passionate about education programmes which prevent it from happening in the first place.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Roeshdien Jaz.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to attorney Nicolene Shoman-Louw who is the managing director of Schoeman Law.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Three Forks pop up restaurant puts the Table Bay Hotel’s executive sous chef Wesli Jacobs in the spotlight as he hosts a contemporary dining experience focused on fresh, locally sourced ingredients.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Eat Out and Food 24 are respectively South Africa's biggest online restaurant guide and biggest foodie community, so whether you’re wanting to get stuck in in your own kitchen or let someone else do the cooking, you’ll be spoiled for inspiration and choice.
Pippa speaks to Natalie Wilson - their head of food
With Clive van Zyl, the general manager of Monte Rosa home for the elderly and frail to the show.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Stephan Lombard - Cape Talk Producer
Rafiq Wagiet - Cape Talk Producer
Craig Falcke - Deputy editor of TV Plus magazine