On the couch: Local entrepreneur brings Period Panties to South Africa

Today at 15:10
OPEN
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Transport Budget low on detail and implementation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 15:40
EVDS system
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nicholas Crisp - Public health consultant with the Department of Health at ...
Today at 15:50
Think tank says rigid policy on immigration of skilled people is hard to fathom
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ann Bernstein - Executive Director at Centre For Development And Enterprise
Today at 16:05
UK: Dominic Cummings faces questions in parliament on handling of pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 16:20
Why Western Cape has low vaccination numbers in comparison to other provinces
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem
Today at 16:55
Crocheting has taken over as new normal from knitting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ellen-Anne Finnemore
Today at 17:05
Zuma pleads not guilty to all charges in corruption trial
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:20
World Bank report ranks Cape Town port at 347 out of 351
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacques Moolman - President at Cape Chamber Of Commerce
Today at 17:45
Book: Bloody Sunday
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mignonne Breier
Latest Local
High chance of load shedding this evening, warns Eskom Eskom has warned that there's still a high probability of load shedding on Wednesday after the utility narrowly avoided power cuts... 26 May 2021 2:01 PM
'We need more donors' - Local NGO appeals for funds to feed hungry school kids It costs R495 for the Peninsula School Feeding Association (PSFA) to feed one child for a year. Can you help? 26 May 2021 1:38 PM
McKinsey claims ignorance – agrees to pay back R870 million to Transnet "McKinsey insists it was unaware Regiments was channelling some of the fees through the Guptas," says journalist Pauli van Wyk. 26 May 2021 1:37 PM
'Atlantic Seaboard residents are queue-jumping in Khayelitsha without vouchers' An anonymous nursing sister says she has 80-year-olds waiting for vaccines there while those from other areas are pushing in. 26 May 2021 1:32 PM
[WATCH] Zuma back in court as he attempts to oust state prosecutor Former President Jacob Zuma has returned to the Pietermaritzburg High Court for his corruption trial on Wednesday morning. 26 May 2021 10:26 AM
[WATCH] Minister Mkhize denies owners of Digital Vibes are personal friends The health minister had a media briefing on Wednesday morning to address corruption associated with the media company. 26 May 2021 10:00 AM
Absa and Addendum builds innovative, resilient supply chain finance solution Absa and Addendum Financial Services has unlocked R40 billion in working capital by processing 20 000 invoices for 450 suppliers. 26 May 2021 12:27 PM
'SANDF deteriorates - yet we spend R1bn on Cuban mechanics. We have mechanics!' "The Cubans are being used for weapons, for sharpshooting – it is totally unacceptable!" says DA MP Kobus Marais. 26 May 2021 10:29 AM
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R3 million Mercedes GLE63 AMG SUV: 'Don’t buy one!' "I wasn’t terribly impressed; I must be honest," says Ciro de Siena. "It’s about R700K more expensive than the equivalent Audi." 26 May 2021 2:49 PM
Breathe yourself out of depression - actress on benefits of 'soul breathing' British actress Luisa-Bradshaw White tells Sara-Jayne King how regular breathwork practice has helped her mental health. 26 May 2021 12:46 PM
The oldest human beings will ever get is about 150 years - study The upper limit of human life expectancy is about 120 to 150 years, according to a study published in Nature Communications. 26 May 2021 12:04 PM
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'. 26 May 2021 11:15 AM
[EXPLAINER] NFT of 'Charlie Bit My Finger' YouTube clip sells for R10.6 million The Davies-Carr family just sold a non-fungible token of "Charlie Bit My Finger" – uploaded to YouTube in 2007 - for $760 999. 24 May 2021 7:19 PM
[WATCH] 'I regret many things' - AKA's tell-all interview on Anele Tembe's death There have been mixed reactions on social media following a sit-down interview in which rapper AKA details the moments before Anel... 23 May 2021 10:58 AM
North Korea bans mullets, other 'nonsocialist' hairstyles, and skinny jeans Kim Jong Un is cracking down on "capitalistic fashion," reports Barbara Friedman. 25 May 2021 1:07 PM
Indian couple slammed for hosting wedding on packed plane amid deadly Covid wave The pair tied the knot on-board a SpiceJet plane with friends and family on Sunday after booking a flight from Madurai, India. 25 May 2021 10:07 AM
Swipe right if you've got the vax - Dating apps join US vaccination drive Online daters can add the “I’m Vaccinated” badge to their profile on dating apps such as Tinder, OKCupid and Match.Com. 25 May 2021 9:18 AM
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
Besides war, what does the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) do? Besides armed conflict, there is much else that the SANDF does, says John Stupart (African Defence Review). 26 May 2021 8:55 AM
A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications. 25 May 2021 7:53 PM
'Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere! Do away with EVDS registration' In the United States, they even vaccinate at strip clubs, says Nathan Geffen, Editor at GroundUp. 25 May 2021 5:33 PM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
On the couch: Local entrepreneur brings Period Panties to South Africa

On the couch: Local entrepreneur brings Period Panties to South Africa

26 May 2021 1:40 PM

Guest: Riana Lederle - Has a business called Soul Sistas who sells Period Panties

Talk about women’s menstrual cycles and inevitably two issues are going to arise – one, the cost of buying feminine hygiene products every month, and two, the amount of waste that goes to landfill as a result.
Today I want to introduce you to an entrepreneur whose product speaks to both of those issues, and further has the advantage of being ideal for young girls who are still getting used to their cycle. 


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Car Talk: Car review - Mercedes GLE63 AMG - a R3million SUV

26 May 2021 2:06 PM

Guest: Ciro de Siena  - Motoring journalist

This vehicle is described as both a monster performer, but also a practical family SUV.  The AMG GLE looks tough, fast, aggressive and imposing – which is exactly the point, but it's also a comfortable family SUV. However, some reviews sate that even with the AMG Ride Control Plus air suspension, this GLE still rides rough – as many AMG vehicles do.
The biggest draw of the GLE 63 is its twin-​turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, producing 342 horsepower.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tokai Cecilia Management Framework review process gets underway

26 May 2021 1:53 PM

Guest: Nicky Schmidt | Chairperson at Parkscape
The process for the review of the Tokai Cecilia Management Framework got underway last night, but not without any issues.

To give you some context, Last Friday, Sanparks published a notice giving stakeholders and the public 5 days to register in order to take part in the engagement process for the review of  Tokai Cecilia Management Framework.
Nicky Schmidt of the community-environmental NPO, Parkscape, attending that meeting, and says it was 'technological disaster', and has called for that meeting to take place again...

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Dr Bone

25 May 2021 3:31 PM

With Dr Bone.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters - Childhood Apraxia of Speech

25 May 2021 3:03 PM

In Family Matters today we’re raising awareness about a condition called Childhood Apraxia of Speech.  It’s a speech development disorder, something I’d literally never heard of until one of our guests today alerted me to its existence – and she told me she also didn’t know a thing about it before her own child was diagnosed.  
Her name is Pippa ?? and she’ll explain what her family experienced 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel - Maldives

25 May 2021 2:33 PM

Pippa speaks to Allison Foat.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch - Nandipha Ganya of MOSAIC

25 May 2021 1:43 PM

Joining Pippa on the couch today is the programmes manager for MOSAIC, a non-profit organisation we’ve featured on the show before, which does extensive work in the field of gender-based violence. Their focus is dual – they offer support services to those who are trying to escape situations of domestic violence, and are also passionate about education programmes which prevent it from happening in the first place. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Roeshdien Jaz

24 May 2021 3:10 PM

With Roeshdien Jaz.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Talk - What is involved in getting a divorce?

24 May 2021 2:50 PM

Pippa speaks to attorney Nicolene Shoman-Louw who is the managing director of Schoeman Law.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wesli Jacobs, Executive Sous Chef at the Three Forks pop-up restaurant at the Table Bay Hotel

24 May 2021 2:24 PM

Three Forks pop up restaurant puts the Table Bay Hotel’s executive sous chef Wesli Jacobs in the spotlight as he hosts a contemporary dining experience focused on fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Atlantic Seaboard residents are queue-jumping in Khayelitsha without vouchers'

Local Politics

Zandvlei waterbody closed over sewage spills as Muizenberg surfers fall sick

Local

High chance of load shedding this evening, warns Eskom

Local

EWN Highlights

Moyane responds to Bain claim that he was pursuing political agenda at Sars

26 May 2021 2:55 PM

New Postbank won't replace proposed state-owned bank, MPs told

26 May 2021 2:22 PM

Mkhize: Plans in place to recover money from Digital Vibes

26 May 2021 1:30 PM

