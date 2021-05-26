Tokai Cecilia Management Framework review process gets underway

Guest: Nicky Schmidt | Chairperson at Parkscape
The process for the review of the Tokai Cecilia Management Framework got underway last night, but not without any issues.
To give you some context, Last Friday, Sanparks published a notice giving stakeholders and the public 5 days to register in order to take part in the engagement process for the review of Tokai Cecilia Management Framework.
Nicky Schmidt of the community-environmental NPO, Parkscape, attending that meeting, and says it was 'technological disaster', and has called for that meeting to take place again...
Guest: Ciro de Siena - Motoring journalist
This vehicle is described as both a monster performer, but also a practical family SUV. The AMG GLE looks tough, fast, aggressive and imposing – which is exactly the point, but it's also a comfortable family SUV. However, some reviews sate that even with the AMG Ride Control Plus air suspension, this GLE still rides rough – as many AMG vehicles do.
The biggest draw of the GLE 63 is its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, producing 342 horsepower.
Guest: Riana Lederle - Has a business called Soul Sistas who sells Period Panties
Talk about women’s menstrual cycles and inevitably two issues are going to arise – one, the cost of buying feminine hygiene products every month, and two, the amount of waste that goes to landfill as a result.
Today I want to introduce you to an entrepreneur whose product speaks to both of those issues, and further has the advantage of being ideal for young girls who are still getting used to their cycle.
With Dr Bone.
In Family Matters today we’re raising awareness about a condition called Childhood Apraxia of Speech. It’s a speech development disorder, something I’d literally never heard of until one of our guests today alerted me to its existence – and she told me she also didn’t know a thing about it before her own child was diagnosed.
Her name is Pippa ?? and she’ll explain what her family experienced
Pippa speaks to Allison Foat.
Joining Pippa on the couch today is the programmes manager for MOSAIC, a non-profit organisation we've featured on the show before, which does extensive work in the field of gender-based violence. Their focus is dual – they offer support services to those who are trying to escape situations of domestic violence, and are also passionate about education programmes which prevent it from happening in the first place.
With Roeshdien Jaz.
Pippa speaks to attorney Nicolene Shoman who is the managing director of Schoeman Law.
Three Forks pop up restaurant puts the Table Bay Hotel's executive sous chef Wesli Jacobs in the spotlight as he hosts a contemporary dining experience focused on fresh, locally sourced ingredients.