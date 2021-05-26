Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler: Honey - What To Look Out For

Guest: Riana Lederle - Has a business called Soul Sistas who sells Period Panties



Talk about women’s menstrual cycles and inevitably two issues are going to arise – one, the cost of buying feminine hygiene products every month, and two, the amount of waste that goes to landfill as a result.

Today I want to introduce you to an entrepreneur whose product speaks to both of those issues, and further has the advantage of being ideal for young girls who are still getting used to their cycle.

