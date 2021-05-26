Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler: Honey - What To Look Out For

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[UPDATE] Eskom implements Stage 1 load shedding from 5pm After it warned about a high chance of load shedding earlier on Wednesday, Eskom has announced that Stage 1 will be implemented fr... 26 May 2021 5:03 PM
The truth about honey that might leave a bitter taste in your mouth Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler puts 'fake' honey under the spotlight in her regular Consumer Talk segment on CapeTalk. 26 May 2021 4:08 PM
'Tokai Cecilia Management Framework review proved to be an epic disaster' Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt, a driving force behind ensuring public participation attempted to attend the meeting online. 26 May 2021 3:12 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Zuma pleads not guilty, appears confident outside court The former president pleaded not guilty to all charges in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday. 26 May 2021 5:52 PM
'Atlantic Seaboard residents are queue-jumping in Khayelitsha without vouchers' An anonymous nursing sister says she has 80-year-olds waiting for vaccines there while those from other areas are pushing in. 26 May 2021 1:32 PM
[WATCH] Zuma back in court as he attempts to oust state prosecutor Former President Jacob Zuma has returned to the Pietermaritzburg High Court for his corruption trial on Wednesday morning. 26 May 2021 10:26 AM
View all Politics
Port of Cape Town worst in Africa - Container Port Performance Index, World Bank Port city Cape Town’s port is looking more than a bit worse for wear, according to the World Bank. 26 May 2021 3:22 PM
McKinsey claims ignorance – agrees to pay back R870 million to Transnet "McKinsey insists it was unaware Regiments was channelling some of the fees through the Guptas," says journalist Pauli van Wyk. 26 May 2021 1:37 PM
Absa and Addendum builds innovative, resilient supply chain finance solution Absa and Addendum Financial Services has unlocked R40 billion in working capital by processing 20 000 invoices for 450 suppliers. 26 May 2021 12:27 PM
View all Business
Local mom brings washable period panties to SA Entrepreneur Riana Lederle has created a business called Soul Sistas which provides washable, reusable period underwear. 26 May 2021 4:08 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R3 million Mercedes GLE63 AMG SUV: 'Don’t buy one!' "I wasn’t terribly impressed; I must be honest," says Ciro de Siena. "It’s about R700K more expensive than the equivalent Audi." 26 May 2021 2:49 PM
Breathe yourself out of depression - actress on benefits of 'soul breathing' British actress Luisa-Bradshaw White tells Sara-Jayne King how regular breathwork practice has helped her mental health. 26 May 2021 12:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
View all Sport
Samuel E. Wright, Voice of The Little Mermaid's 'Sebastian' dead at 74 The two-time Tony nominee and voice of Sebastian in Disney’s The Little Mermaid died on Monday at his home New York. 26 May 2021 4:46 PM
Breathe yourself out of depression - actress on benefits of 'soul breathing' British actress Luisa-Bradshaw White tells Sara-Jayne King how regular breathwork practice has helped her mental health. 26 May 2021 12:46 PM
Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'. 26 May 2021 11:15 AM
View all Entertainment
North Korea bans mullets, other 'nonsocialist' hairstyles, and skinny jeans Kim Jong Un is cracking down on "capitalistic fashion," reports Barbara Friedman. 25 May 2021 1:07 PM
Indian couple slammed for hosting wedding on packed plane amid deadly Covid wave The pair tied the knot on-board a SpiceJet plane with friends and family on Sunday after booking a flight from Madurai, India. 25 May 2021 10:07 AM
Swipe right if you've got the vax - Dating apps join US vaccination drive Online daters can add the “I’m Vaccinated” badge to their profile on dating apps such as Tinder, OKCupid and Match.Com. 25 May 2021 9:18 AM
View all World
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
View all Africa
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R3 million Mercedes GLE63 AMG SUV: 'Don’t buy one!' "I wasn’t terribly impressed; I must be honest," says Ciro de Siena. "It’s about R700K more expensive than the equivalent Audi." 26 May 2021 2:49 PM
McKinsey claims ignorance – agrees to pay back R870 million to Transnet "McKinsey insists it was unaware Regiments was channelling some of the fees through the Guptas," says journalist Pauli van Wyk. 26 May 2021 1:37 PM
'SANDF deteriorates - yet we spend R1bn on Cuban mechanics. We have mechanics!' "The Cubans are being used for weapons, for sharpshooting – it is totally unacceptable!" says DA MP Kobus Marais. 26 May 2021 10:29 AM
View all Opinion

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler: Honey - What To Look Out For

Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler: Honey - What To Look Out For

26 May 2021 3:16 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler

We’re going to revisit a story we first talked about back in 2018  the question of what is actually in our honey and whether some suppliers are scattering pollen in our eyes about what’s actually inside that jar of sweetness.

 

 


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Car Talk: Car review - Mercedes GLE63 AMG - a R3million SUV

26 May 2021 2:06 PM

Guest: Ciro de Siena  - Motoring journalist

This vehicle is described as both a monster performer, but also a practical family SUV.  The AMG GLE looks tough, fast, aggressive and imposing – which is exactly the point, but it's also a comfortable family SUV. However, some reviews sate that even with the AMG Ride Control Plus air suspension, this GLE still rides rough – as many AMG vehicles do.
The biggest draw of the GLE 63 is its twin-​turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, producing 342 horsepower.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tokai Cecilia Management Framework review process gets underway

26 May 2021 1:53 PM

Guest: Nicky Schmidt | Chairperson at Parkscape
The process for the review of the Tokai Cecilia Management Framework got underway last night, but not without any issues.

To give you some context, Last Friday, Sanparks published a notice giving stakeholders and the public 5 days to register in order to take part in the engagement process for the review of  Tokai Cecilia Management Framework.
Nicky Schmidt of the community-environmental NPO, Parkscape, attending that meeting, and says it was 'technological disaster', and has called for that meeting to take place again...

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: Local entrepreneur brings Period Panties to South Africa

26 May 2021 1:40 PM

Guest: Riana Lederle - Has a business called Soul Sistas who sells Period Panties

Talk about women’s menstrual cycles and inevitably two issues are going to arise – one, the cost of buying feminine hygiene products every month, and two, the amount of waste that goes to landfill as a result.
Today I want to introduce you to an entrepreneur whose product speaks to both of those issues, and further has the advantage of being ideal for young girls who are still getting used to their cycle. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Dr Bone

25 May 2021 3:31 PM

With Dr Bone.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters - Childhood Apraxia of Speech

25 May 2021 3:03 PM

In Family Matters today we’re raising awareness about a condition called Childhood Apraxia of Speech.  It’s a speech development disorder, something I’d literally never heard of until one of our guests today alerted me to its existence – and she told me she also didn’t know a thing about it before her own child was diagnosed.  
Her name is Pippa ?? and she’ll explain what her family experienced 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel - Maldives

25 May 2021 2:33 PM

Pippa speaks to Allison Foat.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch - Nandipha Ganya of MOSAIC

25 May 2021 1:43 PM

Joining Pippa on the couch today is the programmes manager for MOSAIC, a non-profit organisation we’ve featured on the show before, which does extensive work in the field of gender-based violence. Their focus is dual – they offer support services to those who are trying to escape situations of domestic violence, and are also passionate about education programmes which prevent it from happening in the first place. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Roeshdien Jaz

24 May 2021 3:10 PM

With Roeshdien Jaz.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Talk - What is involved in getting a divorce?

24 May 2021 2:50 PM

Pippa speaks to attorney Nicolene Shoman-Louw who is the managing director of Schoeman Law.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[UPDATE] Eskom implements Stage 1 load shedding from 5pm

Local

'Atlantic Seaboard residents are queue-jumping in Khayelitsha without vouchers'

Local Politics

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R3 million Mercedes GLE63 AMG SUV: 'Don’t buy one!'

Lifestyle Opinion

EWN Highlights

Mali president and PM resign after arrest by military junta

26 May 2021 5:43 PM

After warning, Eskom confirms stage 1 load shedding from 5pm today

26 May 2021 4:41 PM

Individuals implicated in Digital Vibes scandal not my personal friends - Mkhize

26 May 2021 4:07 PM

