Life Hacks - Style & Design

Today at 06:10
LIVE CROSSING WITH KATIE MACDONALD IN SYDNEY
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Katie MacDonald
Today at 06:20
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:40
Lead SA-Ubuntu4all
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Burt Elliot - MD Ubnutu4all
Today at 07:40
Wellness-Prader Willi Awareness Month
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Karin Clarke
Today at 08:10
Talking Point -How to cope with an Addict in the Family
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 08:40
MISC INTERVIEW: Scarborough Eco Village
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Hannah Hopper - Head of Educational programmes Scarborough Eco Village
Today at 09:10
The UK Report with Gavin Grey
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Primary school pupils to return to normal daily attendance in July - DBE Minister Angie Motshekga has gazetted directives for primary school- and special needs pupils to resume daily school attendance. 29 May 2021 3:43 PM
From a plumber to a GP - find recommendations for best services in Cape Town The online forum Best Thing Ever now has more than 29,000 members. Sara-Jayne King interviews owner Janene Nates. 29 May 2021 1:11 PM
Trans women allowed to enter Miss SA but 'ID document must reflect amended sex' South Africa's top beauty pageant has confirmed that the competition is open to male-to-female transgender entrants in 2021. 29 May 2021 11:34 AM
Private medical scheme sites will come online in the next few weeks - B4SA Medical schemes will be able to bulk upload members who have given consent explains Business for South Africa's Martin Kingston. 28 May 2021 4:42 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Advocate Sipho Mantula of the Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs. 28 May 2021 1:03 PM
Corruption accused Agrizzi no show in court due to illness and Covid concerns Investigating Directorate Spokesperson Sindisiwe Twale says medical certificates were presented citing all his illnesses. 28 May 2021 12:49 PM
It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa - Imtiaz Sooliman "We see children running for dump trucks. They scavenge for food. They’re starving," says Sooliman. 28 May 2021 3:30 PM
Law forcing SA companies to disclose wage gap is long overdue, says Wits prof Government is finalising new legislation that will force SA companies to disclose the pay gap between workers and CEOs. 28 May 2021 1:20 PM
South Africa now has a 'master plan' to fully commercialise dagga South Africa has a roadmap to the creation of a legal dagga industry, reports Cannabiz Africa publisher Brett Hilton-Barber. 28 May 2021 12:02 PM
3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King's 3 suggestions for your weekend. 29 May 2021 7:32 AM
Long Covid? Sign up to Stellies research registry to help track your symptoms Prof Resia Pretorius of the Dept of Physiological Sciences at Stellenbosch University talks to Pippa Hudson about the research. 28 May 2021 6:20 PM
Rolls Royce launches world’s most expensive car – the R390 million 'Boat Tail' The car was custom-made for singer Beyoncé and the rapper Jay-Z, according to The Telegraph. 28 May 2021 10:39 AM
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
Samuel E. Wright, Voice of The Little Mermaid's 'Sebastian' dead at 74 The two-time Tony nominee and voice of Sebastian in Disney’s The Little Mermaid died on Monday at his home New York. 26 May 2021 4:46 PM
Breathe yourself out of depression - actress on benefits of 'soul breathing' British actress Luisa-Bradshaw White tells Sara-Jayne King how regular breathwork practice has helped her mental health. 26 May 2021 12:46 PM
Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'. 26 May 2021 11:15 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
North Korea bans mullets, other 'nonsocialist' hairstyles, and skinny jeans Kim Jong Un is cracking down on "capitalistic fashion," reports Barbara Friedman. 25 May 2021 1:07 PM
[WATCH] Julius Malema calls Pan-African parliamentarian who shouted a 'hooligan' "The Chair has never met a Julius Malema in his life! You see parliamentarians shrink in their seats," says Lester Kiewit. 27 May 2021 10:40 AM
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Life Hacks - Style & Design

Life Hacks - Style & Design

27 May 2021 2:37 PM

Guest: Bianca Resnikov | Fashion Guru

To celebrate it 50th anniversary, the Artscape is hosting an exhibition of costumes from its start in 1971 to the present day.  The rolling exhibition is located at the Opera House Chandelier Foyer. There is no cost of
 entry, however, pre-arranged guided tours need to be booked and will follow Covid-19 protocols. Group booking will not exceed 20 people.
Featured are more than 40 costumes seamed by the Artscape wardrobe department and includes garments from productions such as Aida, Tartuffe, Petrouchka, Don Carlo, Die Vledermaus, Anastasia, Kismet, The Magic Flute, Evita, Rain In A Dead Man’s Footprints and Cabaret.


Entertainment News

28 May 2021 3:11 PM

Guests: Stephan Lombard - CapeTalk Producer

              Chanel September - EWN Entertainment reporter

              Craig Falk - Deputy Editor of TV Plus Magazine

 

Health & Wellness - Plastic surgery

28 May 2021 2:47 PM

Guest: Dr Deon Weyers

Dr Deon Weyers is a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon with a private practice at Fourways Life Hospital, Sandton, Johannesburg. His passion for cosmetic procedures led him to obtain additional experience in the Vaser Lipo training in Columbia. Dr Weyers is a key opinion leader in non and minimal invasive treatments such as neurotoxin injections.
He is considered one of the best plastic surgeons in Johannesburg. He has therefore distinguished himself also as a top cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon in South Africa. Dr Deon, as he affectionately known to his patients, uses the latest and best medical procedural and surgical treatments. These procedures include breast lift, face lift, rhinoplasty (nose job), otoplasty (ear surgery), breast reduction and breast construction and blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), to name a few. 

Study: More women eat breakfast than men

28 May 2021 2:06 PM

Guest: Karen Protheroe - A dietician in private practice in CT and author of “The Lean Aubergine” and “Skinny Snacks”.

A new study tracking the eating habits of South Africans has found that they are eating less breakfast than before, but those that do, are most likely to be women.
And surprisingly, the meal is made up mostly of carbohydrates and lots of meat, and even more meat is consumed over the weekend.
The director of consumer insights for Nielsen, the research company that conducted the study, says the fact that less people are having breakfast may be due to lockdown and more people working from home and having a late brunch.
But what should one be eating first thing in the morning?

Music - Auriol Hays

28 May 2021 1:54 PM

Guest: Auriol Hays

Cape Town Jazz singer Auriol Hays is a musician with a heart.
She will be performing at Gallery 44 Theatre on Long Street next weekend, but part of the proceeds from the concert will be going to the NPO, Dress for Success.
It empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools need to help them thrive, both in work and life.
Auriol grew up in the Western Cape and is very attached to her family, especially her mother.
She's been nominated for both the SAMA and Mbokodo jazz awards, and opened for triple award-winning musician and instrumentalist Ben Harper in 2019.



Song:Come Home to Me

Music - Zahara

27 May 2021 3:05 PM

Guest:  Zahara

Afro-soul singer and songwriter, Bulelwa Mkutukana, known by her stage name Zahara, was born in an informal settlement outside of East London.

In 2012, she won 8 SAMA’s including "Best Female Artist" and "Album of the Year" and has gone on to win another 9 since then.
A few weeks ago, she released her new single, Nyamezela, which is a precursor to her forthcoming 5th album called ‘Nqaba Yam’.

Happy Home and Garden - Community Gardens PART 2

27 May 2021 2:05 PM

Guest: Ben Getz | Managing director of edible garden specialists Urban Harvest. 

A 2017 Stats SA survey found that some 21% of South Africans have inadequate or severely inadequate access to food. Our guest is working together with the Greenpop Foundation to help change this by creating family food gardens to improve food security for those that need it most. 

Happy Home and Garden - Community Gardens PART 1

27 May 2021 1:57 PM

Guest: Dr Rissa Niyobuhungiro - post-doctoral research fellow at the UWC 

Have you noticed that community gardens are becoming increasingly popular and frequent across the city?
And there are all kinds of them. There are those that serve simply as a space where people can walk or take time out to sit for a moment’s peace in the hustle and bustle of the city..


Our Guest decided to start a pilot project in the settlements to see whether "beautifying the area" would curb the extremely prevalent illegal dumping. 

On the couch: Argentina looks for descendants of people missing under its previous dictatorship

27 May 2021 1:43 PM

Guest: Maria Florencia Segura - Chargé d´Affairs at Argentina's Embassy to South Africa.
 It’s an awful and difficult history to confront, but today Argentina is not only acknowledging it, it’s trying to re-right the wrong by finding those missing children and connecting them with the families who have never stopped longing for them. An international campaign is underway to look for them in every corner of the globe – including her in South Africa.
To tell us more, I‘m delighted to welcome on the Line Maria Florencia Segura

Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler: Honey - What To Look Out For

26 May 2021 3:16 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler

We’re going to revisit a story we first talked about back in 2018  the question of what is actually in our honey and whether some suppliers are scattering pollen in our eyes about what’s actually inside that jar of sweetness.

 

 

Trending

Primary school pupils to return to normal daily attendance in July - DBE

Local

Water at Muizenberg beach 'may still be impacted' by Zandvlei contamination

Local

3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Vietnam discovers new hybrid virus variant

29 May 2021 4:34 PM

DBE urges victims of bullying to report perpetrators to combat issue at schools

29 May 2021 3:36 PM

Oxford off-ramp on M1 North cleared to traffic after multivehicle crash

29 May 2021 3:17 PM

