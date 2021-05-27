Music - Zahara

Guest: Karen Protheroe - A dietician in private practice in CT and author of “The Lean Aubergine” and “Skinny Snacks”.



A new study tracking the eating habits of South Africans has found that they are eating less breakfast than before, but those that do, are most likely to be women.

And surprisingly, the meal is made up mostly of carbohydrates and lots of meat, and even more meat is consumed over the weekend.

The director of consumer insights for Nielsen, the research company that conducted the study, says the fact that less people are having breakfast may be due to lockdown and more people working from home and having a late brunch.

But what should one be eating first thing in the morning?

