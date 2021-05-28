Entertainment News

Guests: Stephan Lombard - CapeTalk Producer
Guest: Dr Deon Weyers
Dr Deon Weyers is a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon with a private practice at Fourways Life Hospital, Sandton, Johannesburg. His passion for cosmetic procedures led him to obtain additional experience in the Vaser Lipo training in Columbia. Dr Weyers is a key opinion leader in non and minimal invasive treatments such as neurotoxin injections.
He is considered one of the best plastic surgeons in Johannesburg. He has therefore distinguished himself also as a top cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon in South Africa. Dr Deon, as he affectionately known to his patients, uses the latest and best medical procedural and surgical treatments. These procedures include breast lift, face lift, rhinoplasty (nose job), otoplasty (ear surgery), breast reduction and breast construction and blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), to name a few.
Guest: Karen Protheroe - A dietician in private practice in CT and author of “The Lean Aubergine” and “Skinny Snacks”.
A new study tracking the eating habits of South Africans has found that they are eating less breakfast than before, but those that do, are most likely to be women.
And surprisingly, the meal is made up mostly of carbohydrates and lots of meat, and even more meat is consumed over the weekend.
The director of consumer insights for Nielsen, the research company that conducted the study, says the fact that less people are having breakfast may be due to lockdown and more people working from home and having a late brunch.
But what should one be eating first thing in the morning?
Guest: Auriol Hays
Cape Town Jazz singer Auriol Hays is a musician with a heart.
She will be performing at Gallery 44 Theatre on Long Street next weekend, but part of the proceeds from the concert will be going to the NPO, Dress for Success.
It empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools need to help them thrive, both in work and life.
Auriol grew up in the Western Cape and is very attached to her family, especially her mother.
She's been nominated for both the SAMA and Mbokodo jazz awards, and opened for triple award-winning musician and instrumentalist Ben Harper in 2019.
Song:Come Home to Me
Guest: Zahara
Afro-soul singer and songwriter, Bulelwa Mkutukana, known by her stage name Zahara, was born in an informal settlement outside of East London.
In 2012, she won 8 SAMA’s including "Best Female Artist" and "Album of the Year" and has gone on to win another 9 since then.
A few weeks ago, she released her new single, Nyamezela, which is a precursor to her forthcoming 5th album called ‘Nqaba Yam’.
Guest: Bianca Resnikov | Fashion Guru
To celebrate it 50th anniversary, the Artscape is hosting an exhibition of costumes from its start in 1971 to the present day. The rolling exhibition is located at the Opera House Chandelier Foyer. There is no cost of
entry, however, pre-arranged guided tours need to be booked and will follow Covid-19 protocols. Group booking will not exceed 20 people.
Featured are more than 40 costumes seamed by the Artscape wardrobe department and includes garments from productions such as Aida, Tartuffe, Petrouchka, Don Carlo, Die Vledermaus, Anastasia, Kismet, The Magic Flute, Evita, Rain In A Dead Man’s Footprints and Cabaret.
Guest: Ben Getz | Managing director of edible garden specialists Urban Harvest.
A 2017 Stats SA survey found that some 21% of South Africans have inadequate or severely inadequate access to food. Our guest is working together with the Greenpop Foundation to help change this by creating family food gardens to improve food security for those that need it most.
Guest: Dr Rissa Niyobuhungiro - post-doctoral research fellow at the UWC
Have you noticed that community gardens are becoming increasingly popular and frequent across the city?
And there are all kinds of them. There are those that serve simply as a space where people can walk or take time out to sit for a moment’s peace in the hustle and bustle of the city..
Our Guest decided to start a pilot project in the settlements to see whether "beautifying the area" would curb the extremely prevalent illegal dumping.
Guest: Maria Florencia Segura - Chargé d´Affairs at Argentina's Embassy to South Africa.
It’s an awful and difficult history to confront, but today Argentina is not only acknowledging it, it’s trying to re-right the wrong by finding those missing children and connecting them with the families who have never stopped longing for them. An international campaign is underway to look for them in every corner of the globe – including her in South Africa.
To tell us more, I‘m delighted to welcome on the Line Maria Florencia Segura
Guest: Wendy Knowler
We’re going to revisit a story we first talked about back in 2018 the question of what is actually in our honey and whether some suppliers are scattering pollen in our eyes about what’s actually inside that jar of sweetness.